Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Jason Isbell Among Performers for MusiCares Jon Bon Jovi Tribute

The Grammys’ MusiCares Person of the Year tribute to Jon Bon Jovi released the lineup for next week’s gala on Jan. 26, with Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll, Shania Twain, Jason Isbell, Brandy Clark and Melissa Etheridge among the notables who will line up to tackle the New Jersey native’s songs onstage at the LA Convention Center on Feb. 2. Jon Bon Jovi will also perform, and at least according to Showbiz411, he’ll be joined by longtime Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, who hasn’t appeared onstage with his old bandmate since a one-off reunion at the group’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2018.

Source: MEGA Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi were Bon Jovi's most visible members from 1983-2013.

The Person of the Year gala for MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable arm, is typically the most notable of the many events and ceremonies that take place in the weeklong lead-up to the Grammys. Motown founding fathers Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson were honored last year, with Joni Mitchell, Aerosmith and Fleetwood Mac among the more recent recipients. In addition to speeches and all-star jams, the event has occasionally made news of its own: Bob Dylan famously gave a 40-minute speech in 2015, during which he alternately praised his influences and savaged his critics, devoting an unexpected amount of time to a seeming vendetta against country songwriter Tom T. Hall. A reunion of Bon Jovi with Sambora, who co-wrote the lion’s share of the group’s biggest hits, would certainly count as news. Sambora left the group in 2013, after 30 years as its second-most-visible member. Last Monday saw the announcement of a four-part Bon Jovi docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which reportedly features participation from all of the group’s current and former members. The series will premiere on Hulu in April.

Source: MEGA Bon Jovi will perform at the close of the MusiCares ceremony.

The guest list for the MusiCares gala includes a number of Grammy nominees, most notably Jelly Roll and duo the War and Treaty, who are both up for the Best New Artist award. Other performers include the Goo Goo Dolls, Damiano David of Italian '70s rock revivalists Måneskin, Lainey Wilson and Marcus King, with more likely to be announced in the coming days. Kylie Minogue will be among the evening’s presenters, and comic Jim Gaffigan will host.