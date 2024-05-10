Jonny Greenwood to Score New Paul Thomas Anderson Film

In entirely unsurprising news, Radiohead multi-instrumentalist Jonny Greenwood will be scoring the next film from director Paul Thomas Anderson, The Guardian reported via a profile of the musician on May 10. The film -- yet untitled, though reportedly set to star Leonardo DiCaprio -- will be Greenwood's sixth collaboration with the director. The pair's partnership has been an extremely fruitful one. Greenwood established his reputation as an adventurous, serious film composer with his score to Anderson's There Will Be Blood in 2007. He earned his first Academy Award nomination for his music in Anderson's The Phantom Thread, and has also scored The Master, Inherent Vice and, most recently, 2021's Licorice Pizza for the director. His 2021 score for Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog earned Greenwood his second Oscar nomination.

Source: MEGA Anderson has collaborated with Greenwood on five previous features.

Not much is known about the new project, aside from a cast list that reportedly includes DiCaprio, Sean Penn, singer-turned-actor Teyana Taylor and Haim's Alana Haim, who starred in Anderson's Licorice Pizza, and whose band has collaborated with the director many times on music videos. Speaking to The Guardian, Greenwood said: “I’m incredibly lucky that Paul indulges me and gives me so much time to experiment and compose. That’s not usually the case in Hollywood, where the soundtrack writers are often very far down the food chain, and are sometimes given only a couple of days to bash out a complete score.”

In the meantime, Greenwood recently announced an upcoming classical music performance, an eight-hour organ composition titled 268 Years of Reverb. In addition, Wall of Eyes, his second album with the Smile -- a side-project with Radiohead bandmate Thom Yorke and Tom Skinner -- was released earlier this year. The trio have already completed the first leg of their tour for the record, with a second leg to kick off in June (full Smile tour dates can be found below). Speaking of Yorke, while Greenwood has largely outshone his longtime colleague in the cinema department, the Radiohead frontman nonetheless has a thriving film scoring side-business of his own. Yorke recently announced he will compose the score for the upcoming Italian film Trust for director Daniele Luchetti, having previously penned the music for Luca Guadagnino's horror remake Suspiria.

Source: MEGA Greenwood onstage with Radiohead in 2008, a year after his score to 'There Will Be Blood' established him as a serious film composer.

Yorke and Greenwood aren't the only Radiohead members with upcoming projects -- though none of those projects seem to involve new Radiohead music, for the record. Jonny Greenwood's brother Colin Greenwood plans to release a book of his photography from Radiohead's last two decades, titled How To Disappear – A Portrait of Radiohead, in the autumn.

Check out tour dates for the Smile below: June 8: Hamburg, Stadtpark Open Air, Germany June 9: Cologne Palladium, Germany June 11: Berlin, Verti Music Hall, Germany June 12: Prague, Forum Karlin, Czechia June 14: Belgrade, Hangar, Serbia June 15: Pula Arena, Pula, Croatia June 17: Bucharest, Arenele Romane, Romania June 18: Sofia, Arena Sofia, Bulgaria June 23: Rome, Cavea Auditorium, Roma Summer Fest, Italy August 13: Sigulda Castle, Sigulda, Latvia August 14: Warsaw, Progresja, Summer Stage, Poland August 20: Frankfurt, Jahrunderthalle, Germany August 21: Munich, Zenith, Germany August 22: Vienna Open Air Arena, Austria August 26: Bordeaux, Krakatoa, France August 28: Valencia, Jardins De Viveros, Spain