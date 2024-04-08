Upcoming Architects Single Will Be Jordan Fish's First Release Following Bring Me the Horizon Departure

When songwriter Jordan Fish left Bring Me the Horizon late last year, many fans assumed he would start working with more mainstream artists. After all, the keyboardist was an integral part of the Yorkshire band's shift from metalcore to pop rock in the 2010s. But as it turns out, Fish was far from done with the U.K. metal scene. That's evident in his first post-BMTH release, an Architects track that's due out on Tuesday, April 9.

Source: MEGA The producer was tagged in an Architects social media post promoting the new song.

The new single "Curse" is set to drop at 3 p.m. BST. Fish was tagged in the band's Instagram post promoting the track, which many fans believe means he worked on it. The producer also shared a brief snippet of the slick, punishing song on his Instagram story. Architects have only put out one non-album single since their 2022 LP The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit. "Seeing Red" made it to No. 9 on Billboard's U.S. Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. Fans were quick to point out that Fish also collaborated with Architects on their 2017 single "Doomsday," which later appeared on the 2018 album Holy Hell. This isn't the only heavy band Fish has been in the studio with. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the producer has also been working with the Canadian band Spiritbox. Their full-length follow-up to 2021's Eternal Blue is expected out sometime this year.

Some fans used the "Curse" announcement post to discuss Architects guitarist Adam Christianson's alleged transphobia. Earlier this year, the musician reposted a Tim Pool tweet which included a video of MMA fighter Sean Strickland making a transphobic statement during a press conference. Christianson later deleted the post and claimed that the retweet was an accident, but many social media users were skeptical since he'd boosted other controversial content before then. Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante was one of the most prominent musicians to call Christianson out on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Source: MEGA Fish left Bring Me the Horizon after more than a decade last December.

Fish and BMTH announced they would be parting ways in December. He spent 11 years with the band. "We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future," the band said at the time. The keyboardist released his own statement, as well. "I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together," he said. "I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career."

Source: Spotify The producer has also been in the studio with the Canadian band Spiritbox.

Fish first appeared on BMTH's 2013 LP Sempiternal, which made it to No. 3 on the albums chart in the U.K. It also made it to No. 1 in Australia, where the record has been certified platinum. The songwriter played a key creative role as the band recorded their 2015 pop rock record That's The Spirit. BMTH has been a household name in the U.K. and Australia ever since.

