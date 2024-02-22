Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Likes Sleep Token: 'They're Very Difficult to Pin Down. That's What I Find Intriguing.'

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has his eye on Sleep Token. He shared his thoughts on the U.K.'s biggest new metal band during an interview with the Minneapolis radio station 93X. "There's a lot of importance being put in the direction of this band called Sleep Token," the singer said during the chat transcribed by Blabbermouth.

Source: MEGA 'They're a really curious band in what they're putting out in terms of all of these different textures,' the British metal icon said.

"They're a really curious band in what they're putting out in terms of all of these different textures. They're very difficult to pin down. That's what I find intriguing as a musician listening to their music. "It's going to a lot of different places, and I think that there isn't any other band out there right now that's able to do that. Because most bands have a specific sound and direction and idea that they project. And then you kind of fine-tune into that. But you can't really nail them down, if that's the expression." Halford also had a big prediction for the band's vocalist Vessel. "One day The Metal God and Vessel will take a selfie together; I predict that," he said. "So, there's something cool."

The "Breaking the Law" singer added that Sleep Token is no flash in the pan. "Of course, the guys have been around for a few years; they're not, like, suddenly here they are," Halford said. "They've worked hard to get to this place of recognition." That resolve has been paying off for the band recently. They were just signed to the major label RCA Records, whose roster also includes major names like P!nk, the Foo Fighters and Alex G. "Welcome to the new era," Sleep Token said in a social media post.

Sleep Token had previously been signed to the Finnish label Spinefarm Records, which released their May 2023 studio album Take Me Back to Eden. The record made it to No. 3 on the albums chart in the U.K. But the band also hit a rough patch recently. Last month, fans were thrown into a tailspin after Sleep Token wiped its Instagram account. Some theorized that the band was breaking up after one member's identity was reportedly leaked online. Shortly thereafter, the group quashed the rumors by announcing its upcoming Teeth of God tour. The trek across North America and the U.K. will begin in April after Sleep Token wraps up a brief series of Australian tour dates. They'll also appear at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas on April 27.

Source: MEGA Sleep Token will embark on its Teeth of God tour in April.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: April 10 – Melbourne, Australia @ Cain Arena April 12 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena April 14 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena April 17 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr April 18 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver April 20 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World April 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Financial Theatre May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel May 3 - Austin, Texas @ H.E.B. Center May 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory May 6 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yeungling Center May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy May 8 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Arena May 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory May 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amp. May 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall May 15-16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed May 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple May 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Ctr May 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met May 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Radio City May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall May 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell May 27-28 Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall Nov. 25 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro Nov. 26 – Manchester, England @ Co-Op Live Nov. 28 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena Nov. 29 – London, England @ The O2 Nov. 30 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena Dec. 2 – Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena Dec. 3 – London, England @ The O2

