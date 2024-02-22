Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Likes Sleep Token: 'They're Very Difficult to Pin Down. That's What I Find Intriguing.'

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has his eye on Sleep Token. He shared his thoughts on the U.K.'s biggest new metal band during an interview with the Minneapolis radio station 93X.
"There's a lot of importance being put in the direction of this band called Sleep Token," the singer said during the chat transcribed by Blabbermouth.
"They're a really curious band in what they're putting out in terms of all of these different textures. They're very difficult to pin down. That's what I find intriguing as a musician listening to their music.
"It's going to a lot of different places, and I think that there isn't any other band out there right now that's able to do that. Because most bands have a specific sound and direction and idea that they project. And then you kind of fine-tune into that. But you can't really nail them down, if that's the expression."
Halford also had a big prediction for the band's vocalist Vessel.
"One day The Metal God and Vessel will take a selfie together; I predict that," he said. "So, there's something cool."
The "Breaking the Law" singer added that Sleep Token is no flash in the pan.
"Of course, the guys have been around for a few years; they're not, like, suddenly here they are," Halford said. "They've worked hard to get to this place of recognition."
That resolve has been paying off for the band recently. They were just signed to the major label RCA Records, whose roster also includes major names like P!nk, the Foo Fighters and Alex G.
"Welcome to the new era," Sleep Token said in a social media post.
Sleep Token had previously been signed to the Finnish label Spinefarm Records, which released their May 2023 studio album Take Me Back to Eden. The record made it to No. 3 on the albums chart in the U.K.
But the band also hit a rough patch recently. Last month, fans were thrown into a tailspin after Sleep Token wiped its Instagram account. Some theorized that the band was breaking up after one member's identity was reportedly leaked online.
Shortly thereafter, the group quashed the rumors by announcing its upcoming Teeth of God tour.
The trek across North America and the U.K. will begin in April after Sleep Token wraps up a brief series of Australian tour dates. They'll also appear at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas on April 27.
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
April 10 – Melbourne, Australia @ Cain Arena
April 12 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena
April 14 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena
April 17 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr
April 18 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver
April 20 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage
April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World
April 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Financial Theatre
May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel
May 3 - Austin, Texas @ H.E.B. Center
May 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory
May 6 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yeungling Center
May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
May 8 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Arena
May 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
May 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amp.
May 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall
May 15-16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed
May 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple
May 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Ctr
May 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met
May 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Radio City
May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall
May 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell
May 27-28 Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
Nov. 25 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
Nov. 26 – Manchester, England @ Co-Op Live
Nov. 28 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena
Nov. 29 – London, England @ The O2
Nov. 30 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena
Dec. 2 – Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena
Dec. 3 – London, England @ The O2