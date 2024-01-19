Justice Announce Fourth Album, 'Hyperdrama'

It was more than seven years ago that the oft-leather-jacketed French electronic duo Justice last released a new album, 2016's Woman. Justice delayed, however, is not Justice denied, and the band's Ed Banger label announced the duo's return with a social media post on Jan. 17. The act's fourth album, Hyperdrama, will be preceded by a single, "One Night/All Night," featuring Tame Impala. As for when one can expect to hear such music, "out soon" is all we have to go on for now. But the good folks at Ed Banger have at least provided us with a snippet of the single, if you're curious:

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see Justice -- consisting of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay -- return to recording. The two will make an appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this coming April, and have booked a host of festival dates throughout Europe and Mexico in the months that follow, including Barcelona's Primavera Sound and Portugal's Primavera Porto. Coachella has a special place in the group's history, however, as they acknowledged with an Instagram post earlier this week, writing: “We’ll kick off this tour at Coachella where we played our very first live show in 2007. Excited and grateful to be back for our 5th round.”

Source: MEGA Justice performing in 2012 in support of second album, 'Audio, Video, Disco.'

That year, 2007, was when Justice emerged from dance music blog notoriety, quickly becoming inescapable virtually anywhere dance music was played, courtesy of singles like the Michael Jackson homage "D.A.N.C.E." and "We Are Your Friends." Debut album Cross topped the dance music charts in both the U.S.and the U.K., and was nominated for three Grammys. Justice's 2011 follow-up, Audio, Video, Disco saw them hit No. 5 on the French album charts, and break into the top 40 of the Billboard 200. The duo's third album, Woman, failed to equal the crossover success of Justice's first two LPs, though single "Safe and Sound" made some noise on the French singles chart. All three Justice releases were followed by live or remix albums, with 2018's Woman Worldwide the most recent. The group also debuted a performance film, Iris: A Space Opera by Justice, at the SXSW Film Festival in Texas in 2019.