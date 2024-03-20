Hear Justice's New Single 'Saturnine' Featuring Miguel

French electronic duo Justice has teamed up with arty R&B singer Miguel for "Saturnine," the latest single from their upcoming album Hyperdrama.

"We don't think we've ever made anything that sounds remotely like this track before," the band's Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay said in a press statement. "It started with Gaspard playing around with an E-mu synthesizer guitar sound, and he found the main riff. The rest came very quickly."

"We love Miguel's voice when it's raw," they added. "We wanted him to sound outrageously frontal, with no space around his voice. We felt confident we could make this work with a single mono take of his voice, and minimal processing. It also suited the theme of the song, that’s this sort of fear and loathing in Las Vegas sweaty, hallucinatory flow. Feeling well in feeling bad."

Listen to "Saturnine" below.