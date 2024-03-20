Hear Justice's New Single 'Saturnine' Featuring Miguel

French electronic duo Justice has teamed up with arty R&B singer Miguel for "Saturnine," the latest single from their upcoming album Hyperdrama.
"We don't think we've ever made anything that sounds remotely like this track before," the band's Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay said in a press statement. "It started with Gaspard playing around with an E-mu synthesizer guitar sound, and he found the main riff. The rest came very quickly."
"We love Miguel's voice when it's raw," they added. "We wanted him to sound outrageously frontal, with no space around his voice. We felt confident we could make this work with a single mono take of his voice, and minimal processing. It also suited the theme of the song, that’s this sort of fear and loathing in Las Vegas sweaty, hallucinatory flow. Feeling well in feeling bad."
Listen to "Saturnine" below.
"Saturnine" is the fourth song we've heard from Hyperdrama, their first LP since 2016's Woman, following the Tame Impala-featuring lead single "One Night/All Night," the instrumental track "Generator," and the mostly-instrumental "Incognito."
The duo has also revealed the album's full tracklist, which includes another collaboration with Tame Impala alongside songs with Thundercat, the Flints, Rimon, and Connan Mockasin.
Hyperdrama tracklist:
01. Neverender
02. Generator
03. Afterimage
04. One Night/All Night
05. Dear Alan
06. Incognito
07. Mannequin Love
08. Moonlight Rendez-Vous
09. Explorer
10. Muscle Memory
11. Harpy Dream
12. Saturnine
13. The End
Justice will kick off a tour in support of the album with two sets at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, and they've just announced the first batch of US dates including performances in New York, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and Boston. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time here.
Justice: Live new US tour dates:
July 25: Teksupport x Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York, NY
July 26: Teksupport x Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York, NY
July 28: The Anthem, Washington DC
July 31: The Met, Philadelphia, PA
August 2: MGM Music Hall at Fenways, Boston, MA
Previously announced tour dates:
April 12th: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA
April 19th: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA
April 23rd: Auditoria Citibanamex headline show, Monterey, Mexico
April 25th: Explanada Estadio Akron headline show, Guadalajara, Mexico
April 27th: Festival Vaivén, Tehuixtla, Mexico
May 30th: Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain
June 1st: We Love Green, Paris, France
June 7th: Primavera Porto, Porto, Portugal
June 7th - 9th: Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
June 14th: Nameless Festival, Provincia Di Lecco, Italy
July 4th: Beauregard Festival, Hérouville-saint-clair, France
July 6th: Main Square Festival, Arras, France
July 11th: Les Déferlantes, Le Barcarès, France
July 13th: Musilac, Aix-les-bains, France
July 14th: Terres du Son, Monts, France
July 19th: Gurtenfestival, Köniz, Switzerland
July 21st: Dour Festival, Dour, Belgium
August 4th: Osheaga Festival, Montreal, QC
August 17th: Cabaret Vert, Charleville-mézières, France
August 24th: Field Day Festival, London UK
September 4th: Delta Festival, Marseilles, France
December 17th: Accor Arena, Paris, France *SOLD OUT
December 18th: Accor Arena, Paris, France *SECOND SHOW ADDED
Hyperdrama is out April 26 via Ed Banger/Because Music. Pre-order it here.