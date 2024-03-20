Q Magazine
Hear Justice's New Single 'Saturnine' Featuring Miguel

The French duo's upcoming album 'Hyperdrama' will also feature collaborations with Tame Impala, Thundercat, the Flints, Rimon, and Connan Mockasin.

justice press photo
Source: André Chémétoff

Justice are heading out on tour following the release of 'Hyperdrama' in April.

By
French electronic duo Justice has teamed up with arty R&B singer Miguel for "Saturnine," the latest single from their upcoming album Hyperdrama.

"We don't think we've ever made anything that sounds remotely like this track before," the band's Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay said in a press statement. "It started with Gaspard playing around with an E-mu synthesizer guitar sound, and he found the main riff. The rest came very quickly."

"We love Miguel's voice when it's raw," they added. "We wanted him to sound outrageously frontal, with no space around his voice. We felt confident we could make this work with a single mono take of his voice, and minimal processing. It also suited the theme of the song, that’s this sort of fear and loathing in Las Vegas sweaty, hallucinatory flow. Feeling well in feeling bad."

Listen to "Saturnine" below.

"Saturnine" is the fourth song we've heard from Hyperdrama, their first LP since 2016's Woman, following the Tame Impala-featuring lead single "One Night/All Night," the instrumental track "Generator," and the mostly-instrumental "Incognito."

The duo has also revealed the album's full tracklist, which includes another collaboration with Tame Impala alongside songs with Thundercat, the Flints, Rimon, and Connan Mockasin.

justice hyperdrama album cover
Source: Thomas Jumin

'Hyperdrama' will be out in the world on April 26.

Hyperdrama tracklist:

01. Neverender

02. Generator

03. Afterimage

04. One Night/All Night

05. Dear Alan

06. Incognito

07. Mannequin Love

08. Moonlight Rendez-Vous

09. Explorer

10. Muscle Memory

11. Harpy Dream

12. Saturnine

13. The End

justice tour dates

Justice's tour will kick off with two sets at Coachella.

Justice will kick off a tour in support of the album with two sets at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, and they've just announced the first batch of US dates including performances in New York, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and Boston. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time here.

Justice: Live new US tour dates:

July 25: Teksupport x Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York, NY

July 26: Teksupport x Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York, NY

July 28: The Anthem, Washington DC

July 31: The Met, Philadelphia, PA

August 2: MGM Music Hall at Fenways, Boston, MA

Previously announced tour dates:

April 12th: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA

April 19th: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA

April 23rd: Auditoria Citibanamex headline show, Monterey, Mexico

April 25th: Explanada Estadio Akron headline show, Guadalajara, Mexico

April 27th: Festival Vaivén, Tehuixtla, Mexico

May 30th: Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

June 1st: We Love Green, Paris, France

June 7th: Primavera Porto, Porto, Portugal

June 7th - 9th: Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

June 14th: Nameless Festival, Provincia Di Lecco, Italy

July 4th: Beauregard Festival, Hérouville-saint-clair, France

July 6th: Main Square Festival, Arras, France

July 11th: Les Déferlantes, Le Barcarès, France

July 13th: Musilac, Aix-les-bains, France

July 14th: Terres du Son, Monts, France

July 19th: Gurtenfestival, Köniz, Switzerland

July 21st: Dour Festival, Dour, Belgium

August 4th: Osheaga Festival, Montreal, QC

August 17th: Cabaret Vert, Charleville-mézières, France

August 24th: Field Day Festival, London UK

September 4th: Delta Festival, Marseilles, France

December 17th: Accor Arena, Paris, France *SOLD OUT

December 18th: Accor Arena, Paris, France *SECOND SHOW ADDED

Hyperdrama is out April 26 via Ed Banger/Because Music. Pre-order it here.

