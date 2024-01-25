Hear Justice's New Single 'One Night/All Night' Featuring Tame Impala

A week after teasing a new song on social media, French electronic duo Justice have released two new singles from their first album in seven years. "One Night/All Night" features Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, and arrived on Jan. 24 with a video directed by Anton Tammi. The duo also released a second single, "Generator," which will be included on the group's fourth album, Hyperdrama, due out April 26 on Ed Banger Records. Check out the "One Night/All Night" video below.

In a press release, the duo -- consisting of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay -- described their intentions with the track: “We wanted this track to sound as if a dark/techno iteration of Justice had found a sample of a disco iteration of Kevin Parker,” they said. “Kevin has a sense of melody that’s fascinating in the sense that he manages to write melodies that feel both simple and natural, but very peculiar at the same time. This song oscillates between pure electronic music and pure disco but you never really get the two at the same time. This very idea of switching instantly from a genre to another within a song runs through the whole record, and is maybe showcased the clearest in ‘One Night/All Night.’" Regarding "Generator," the duo wrote: “To us, this one sounds like ‘Getaway’ by the Salsoul Orchestra, but with gabber and classic ’90s hardcore techno sounds. Disco/funk and electronic music at large have always been core elements of the music we make as Justice. In Hyperdrama, we make them coexist, but not in a peaceful way. We like this idea of making them fight a bit for attention.”

Justice will be hitting the festival circuit, starting with Coachella, after 'Hyperdrama' drops in April.

Justice will be performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this coming April, and have booked a host of festival dates throughout Europe and Mexico in the following months, including Barcelona's Primavera Sound and Portugal's Primavera Porto. Coachella has a special place in the group's history, however, as they acknowledged with an Instagram post earlier last week, writing: “We’ll kick off this tour at Coachella where we played our very first live show in 2007. Excited and grateful to be back for our 5th round.”

Justice emerged from dance music blog notoriety in 2007, courtesy of inescapable singles like the Michael Jackson homage "D.A.N.C.E." and "We Are Your Friends." Debut album Cross topped the dance music charts in both the U.S.and the U.K., and was nominated for three Grammys. Justice's 2011 follow-up, Audio, Video, Disco saw them hit No. 5 on the French album charts, and break into the top 40 of the Billboard 200. The duo's third album, Woman, wasn't quite the crossover sensation that Justice's first two LPs were, though single "Safe and Sound" made some noise on the French singles chart. All three Justice releases were followed by live or remix albums, with 2018's Woman Worldwide the most recent. The group also debuted a performance film, Iris: A Space Opera by Justice, at the SXSW Film Festival in Texas in 2019.