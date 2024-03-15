Justin Timberlake's ‘Everything I Thought It Was’ Is (Finally) Here

After weeks of publicity, promotion, music videos and one-off shows, Justin Timberlake's sixth solo album Everything I Thought It Was has finally arrived on March 15. Listen below.

Article continues below advertisement

From a sales and listening standpoint, it's the song "Paradise" (featuring his NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick) that seems to have most re-ignited the passionate fanbase that propelled him to stardom more than 20 years ago. Technically, the group has been on hiatus since 2002 after the release of Celebrity. But that didn't stop the devoted hoping for a full-on reunion and/or tour in the intervening years. It's no secret that the departure of Timberlake was not handled well by the band. While they were led to believe it was temporary, Timberlake went solo with Justified in 2002 and NSYNC never recorded or toured again.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: © 2000 RAMEY PHOTO Step into the time machine: NSYNC promote a CD that contains the program for their new Internet site with Microsoft's MSN back in 2000.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Timberlake had been fairly quiet since 2018's Man Of The Woods. While it performed well enough, it did not reach the heights of his earlier efforts and after the subsequent tour, he busied himself with collaborative musical projects and acting. Rumblings of a new Timberlake album began when his sometime collaborator/producer Timbaland dropped heavy hints way back in April 2023 in an interview with Variety that he and Timberlake had finished an album. A release date hadn't been confirmed then (as he would let Timberlake handle that) and as to the sound of the new material, the producer described it as a sequel to their 2006 4x Platinum FutureSex/LoveSounds.

The first NSYNC collab happened with the release of soundtrack song "Better Place" and the group's animated reunion (as Kismet) for Trolls: Band Together in November 2023. As Team Timberlake began the journey to Everything I Thought It Was, his Instagram account was wiped clean at the beginning of January. He went back to his Memphis roots for a free show on Jan.19, dropped the single "Selfish," headed to New York City for an appearance with bestie Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show, was the musical guest on the Jan. 27 episode of Saturday Night Live and played another one-off on Jan. 31. There was the London gig cancellation, but we'll let that go.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Screenshot via NBC/Universal/YouTube Timberlake and Tobe Nwigwe onstage during their appearance on 'SNL' earlier this year.

So, it should have come as no big surprise that right before launch time, Timberlake's gig at the Wiltern on March 13 in Los Angeles was an NSYNC reunion. With a five-song mini-performance and "Paradise" debut, what else is happening (besides the upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour), Timberlake/NSYNC-wise? Well, if numbers are any indication, as of the early hours on Mar. 15, "Paradise (feat. *NSYNC)" sits at No. 4 in Apple iTunes U.S. sales ranking. If it has legs, this song – which is a ballad – could head into the toppermost sphere of the Billboard Hot 100 ("Better Place" peaked at No. 25). And if this whole thing can be classified as NSYNC – Timberlake is still technically a member and Chasez took the lead vocal on the song's second verse – you'd have to "look at where we are." Timberlake kicks off his solo tour on April 29 in Vancouver, which will conclude on Dec. 16 in Indianapolis, with European and U.K. dates from July to October.

Powered by RedCircle