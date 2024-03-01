Kacey Musgraves Sets 2024 Arena Tour With Father John Misty, Nickel Creek and Others

The release date for her new album, Deeper Well, may still be several weeks away, but country crossover star Kacey Musgraves has already set out an expansive touring itinerary, with April and May dates in Europe and the U.K. to be followed by a nearly four-month string of arena shows across North America. The tour begins in Dublin on April 28, and winds down with two nights at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 15 and 16. Musgraves is bringing an assortment of different support acts for different stretches of the tour, with perhaps the most unexpected name being that of Father John Misty, who will open for her from the start of her North American dates in September through her early October shows in Los Angeles. Nickel Creek, Madi Diaz and Lord Huron will join the tour at various points as well.

Source: MEGA Musgraves' sixth album, 'Deeper Well,' is due out on March 15.

Deeper Well will be Musgraves' sixth album (assuming you count her 2016 Yuletide collection, A Very Kacey Christmas, which you absolutely should), following 2021's more pop-leaning Star-Crossed. That release, which dealt with the aftermath of the star's recent divorce, was something of a departure from her more Nashville-centric earlier work, which culminated with her Album of the Year Grammy-winner Golden Hour in 2018. Musgraves became a country sensation with her 2013 debut, Same Trailer Different Park, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard chart thanks to single "Follow Your Arrow," which was notable for its unambiguously pro-LGBT lyrics in a genre which had largely steered clear of the subject. The singer also notched her first No. 1 single last year thanks to her collaboration with Zach Bryan, "I Remember Everything," which went on to win a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance earlier this month. In addition to the tour announcement, Musgraves released a new single from the upcoming album, "Too Good to Be True," on Feb. 29.

Source: MEGA Father John Misty will open for Musgraves on several dates of her tour.

Check out all of Musgraves' tour dates below. 4-28 Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia + 5-01 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso + 5-03 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique + 5-05 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria + 5-06 Hamburg, Germany - Docks Club + 5-09 Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy + 5-11 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo + 5-13 Wolverhampton, England - The Halls Wolverhampton + 5-14 London, England - Roundhouse + 9-04 State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center *$ 9-06 Boston, MA - TD Garden *$ 9-07 Boston, MA - TD Garden *$ 9-09 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center *$ 9-11 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *$ 9-12 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena *$ 9-15 Greenwood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *$ 9-19 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena *$ 9-20 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *$ 9-23 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center *$ 9-24 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center *$ 9-27 Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena *$ 9-28 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena *$ 10-01 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena *$ 10-03 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum *$ 10-04 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum *$ 11-06 Laval, Quebec - Place Bell #$ 11-07 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena #$ 11-09 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena #$ 11-10 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena #$ 11-12 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center #$ 11-13 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center #$ 11-15 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center #$ 11-16 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center #$ 11-21 Houston, TX - Toyota Center #$ 11-22 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center #$ 11-23 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center #$ 11-26 Austin, TX - Moody Center #$ 11-27 Austin, TX - Moody Center #$ 11-29 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena #$ 11-30 Davie, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood #$ 12-02 Orlando, FL - Kia Center #$ 12-05 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center #$ 12-06 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena #$ 12-07 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena #$ + with Madi Diaz * with Father John Misty $ with Nickel Creek # with Lord Huron

