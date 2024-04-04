Kamasi Washington Shares New Single 'Dream State' Featuring André 3000

The great saxophonist and bandleader Kamasi Washington has pretty much crossed over into the mainstream at this point — at least as much as a jazz artist can be considered mainstream in 2024.

His recently announced new album Fearless Movement features appearances from big-name artists like Thundercat and Parliament-Funkadelic legend George Clinton. And its newly released single "Dream State" features André 3000, the erstwhile OutKast rapper who pivoted to ambient jazz on his surprise 2023 LP New Blue Sun.

"When you receive a text from a wind friend something beautiful usually transpires," André said in a statement. "The day Kamasi invited me to a session for Fearless Movement I was so geeked and honored. Now, every time we get together something interesting happens. We first played during a recording session for New Blue Sun and it’s been fruitful ever since.”

Washington added, “‘Dream State’ is a celebration of life and the opportunity it gives us to explore new possibilities. We created this song together instantaneously as we improvised off the music we made in the moment. It was such an honor to work on this song with one of my heroes, the great André 3000. And what an amazing experience André 3000, Brandon Coleman, Tony Austin, Mono/Poly and I had gliding freely through this world of sound not knowing where we would end up, but joyful in the journey itself.”

"Dream State" is a nearly nine-minute jazz odyssey that begins with airy ambience before locking into a heavy groove, and you can dive into it below.