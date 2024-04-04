Kamasi Washington Shares New Single 'Dream State' Featuring André 3000

The great saxophonist and bandleader Kamasi Washington has pretty much crossed over into the mainstream at this point — at least as much as a jazz artist can be considered mainstream in 2024.
His recently announced new album Fearless Movement features appearances from big-name artists like Thundercat and Parliament-Funkadelic legend George Clinton. And its newly released single "Dream State" features André 3000, the erstwhile OutKast rapper who pivoted to ambient jazz on his surprise 2023 LP New Blue Sun.
"When you receive a text from a wind friend something beautiful usually transpires," André said in a statement. "The day Kamasi invited me to a session for Fearless Movement I was so geeked and honored. Now, every time we get together something interesting happens. We first played during a recording session for New Blue Sun and it’s been fruitful ever since.”
Washington added, “‘Dream State’ is a celebration of life and the opportunity it gives us to explore new possibilities. We created this song together instantaneously as we improvised off the music we made in the moment. It was such an honor to work on this song with one of my heroes, the great André 3000. And what an amazing experience André 3000, Brandon Coleman, Tony Austin, Mono/Poly and I had gliding freely through this world of sound not knowing where we would end up, but joyful in the journey itself.”
"Dream State" is a nearly nine-minute jazz odyssey that begins with airy ambience before locking into a heavy groove, and you can dive into it below.
"Dream State" is the second track that Washington has shared off of Fearless Movement, the follow-up to 2018's Heaven and Earth, after lead single "Prologue."
Upon announcing the record last month, Washington said that it was inspired by dance. “It’s not literal,” he explained. “Dance is movement and expression, and in a way it’s the same thing as music — expressing your spirit through your body. That’s what this album is pushing."
"Being a father means the horizon of your life all of a sudden shows up," he added. "My mortality became more apparent to me, but also my immortality — realizing that my daughter is going to live on and see things that I’m never going to see. I had to become comfortable with this, and that affected the music that I was making."
Tracklist:
1. Lesanu
2. Asha the First (featuring Thundercat, Taj Austin and Ras Austin)
3. Computer Love (featuring Patrice Quinn, DJ Battlecat and Brandon Coleman)
4. The Visionary (featuring Terrace Martin)
5. Get Lit (featuring George Clinton and D Smoke)
6. Dream State (featuring André 3000)
7. Together (featuring BJ the Chicago Kid)
8. The Garden Path
9. Road to Self (KO)
10. Interstellar Peace (The Last Stance)
11. Lines in the Sand
12. Prologue
Fearless Movement is out May 3 via Young.
"Dream State" isn't the only jazz composition that André 3000 has guested on in the past few weeks.
Last month, André played Teotihuacan drone flute on "I’ll Do Whatever You Want," a track from Shabaka Hutchings that also featured Floating Points on Rhodes Chroma synth and vibraphone, Esperanza Spalding and the Invisible’s Tom Herbert on bass, Dave Okumu on guitar, Marcus Gilmore on drums, Carlos Niño on percussion, and wordless vocals from Laraaji.
Listen to "I'll Do Whatever You Want" below.
Hutchings, another crossover success story, is a leading light of London's thriving jazz scene who has led bands like Sons of Kemet and The Comet is Coming. He's releasing Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace, his debut solo album under the mononym Shabaka, next week, and it'll also feature Moses Sumney, Brandee Younger, Saul Williams, Elucid, and more.