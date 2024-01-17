Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures' to Release on Feb. 9…Maybe

After numerous delays, the first collaborative album between Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, is now scheduled to drop on Feb. 9, Forbes has reported. Though we wouldn’t advise cancelling any plans to wait up for it. The album — West’s first full-length since a flurry of deranged antisemitic remarks saw him become persona non grata in most social and pop cultural circles in 2022 — was most recently scheduled to release on Jan. 19, a week after its previous release date of Jan. 12. Before that, it was earmarked for a New Year’s Eve drop. And prior to that, it was promised to arrive on Dec. 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA West has repeatedly pushed back 'Vultures'' release date.

Frequent unexplained release schedule changes have been a constant in West’s career, and the rapper is famous for tinkering with songs right up until the moment they land on streaming services — in some cases, even afterward. But the chaos around Vultures has been unusual, considering the number of open questions about how ready the public is to welcome back a longtime provocateur who finally crossed several red lines in recent years. West hasn’t made it easy on himself, either. Other than a strange statement that West posted on Dec. 26 apologizing to “the Jewish community” in Hebrew for “any pain I may have caused,” the Chicago native has spent plenty of time over the past month seeming to go out of his way to antagonize people anew.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA In spite of a Hebrew apology to 'the Jewish community' last month, West has continued to stir up controversy with antisemitic remarks.

At a live-streamed listening party for the album in Miami on Dec. 12, West donned a black, Klan-style hood onstage while a track played in which he claimed that having sex with Jewish women absolves him from antisemitism accusations. A subsequent listening party in Las Vegas was not live-streamed, though the Jerusalem Post reported that West referenced various antisemitic conspiracy theories from the stage there, as well. West, of course, lost his agency representation, his record label, use of his social media accounts, and his multi-million dollar deals with Adidas and the Gap in 2022, after he went on a tear spouting various bigoted conspiracy theories about Jewish people, and repeatedly expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler.

As for the album itself, previous listening sessions have featured tracks with guest appearances from Freddie Gibbs, Chris Brown and West’s daughter North. Whether the final album will include “Everybody,” which interpolates the Backstreet Boys’ “Backstreet’s Back” against the group’s wishes, is unclear. It’s also unclear whether the long-delayed Nicki Minaj feature “New Body” will finally see the light of day in official release, though Minaj herself was entirely unenthused by the prospect, saying "that train has left the station" in regard to finally releasing the song. Standard caveat: West has managed to bounce back from numerous controversies and scandals throughout his career, though none as dire as his latest outrages. His stage-invasion of Taylor Swift's MTV VMA acceptance speech in 2009 was followed by the release of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which landed on the top of multiple publications' year-end albums of the year lists. In 2016, his support of Donald Trump and infamous “slavery was a choice” quote also caused a number of fans to jump ship, yet the albums he released afterward -- 2018's Ye, 2019's Jesus Is King, and 2021's Donda -- all debuted at the top of the U.S. album chart, with Donda earning an Album of the Year Grammy nomination.