Kanye West Drops 'Vultures' Video Teaser, Reveals Plans to Release the Album in Three Volumes

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s many-times-delayed collaborative album, Vultures, is still scheduled to release on Feb. 9, at least as of press time. However, according to West, that release will now be one of three for the set, with future volumes penciled-in for release on March 8 and April 5. As is often the case with West, however, these dates are subject to shift without warning. West announced the dates on his Instagram page, and also released a trailer for the upcoming albums. The clip, directed by Jon Rafman, features a segment of the title track from Vultures playing amidst imagery of wolves, clowns, cars, ominous hooded figures and, naturally, vultures.

The album — West’s first full-length since a flurry of deranged antisemitic remarks saw him become persona non grata in most social and pop cultural circles in 2022 — was most recently scheduled to release on Jan. 19, a week after its previous release date of Jan. 12. Before that, it was earmarked for a New Year’s Eve drop. And prior to that, it was promised to arrive on Dec. 15. In the run-up to the release, West has been alternately doubling down on the outrageous statements that saw him fall so dramatically from grace (the “Vultures” clip included in the video trailer contains a particularly obnoxious reference to West’s embrace of antisemitic conspiracy theories), and at least gesturing vaguely in the direction of contrition. On Dec. 26, West released a brief, Hebrew-language apology to “the Jewish community…for any pain I may have caused.” More recently, TMZ reported that the rapper was planning to release a “rambling” 40-minute apology video, though any such video has yet to surface.

Source: YouTube West dons a black hood at a Miami listening party for 'Vultures' in December.

In weeks prior to that, however, a live-streamed listening party for the album in Miami on Dec. 12 saw West don a black, Klan-style hood onstage. A subsequent listening party in Las Vegas was not live-streamed, though the Jerusalem Post reported that West referenced various antisemitic conspiracy theories from the stage there, as well. West, of course, lost his agency representation, his record label, use of his social media accounts, and his multi-million dollar deals with Adidas and the Gap in 2022, after he went on a tear spouting various bigoted conspiracy theories about Jewish people, and repeatedly expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler.

Source: MEGA West has alternately offered apologies, and issued fresh offenses, in the long lead-up to the release of 'Vultures.'

As for the album itself, previous listening sessions have featured tracks with guest appearances from Freddie Gibbs, Chris Brown and West’s daughter North. Whether the final album will include “Everybody,” which interpolates the Backstreet Boys’ “Backstreet’s Back” against the group’s wishes, is unclear. It’s also unclear whether the long-delayed Nicki Minaj feature “New Body” will finally see the light of day in official release, though Minaj herself was entirely unenthused by the prospect, saying "that train has left the station" in regard to finally releasing the song. West's last album was 2021's Donda, which topped the U.S. album chart, and earned a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.