Kanye West's Latest Attempt to Win Back Fans? Recruiting Daughter North for New Video

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter North West is the star of the music video for her dad's new two-part track "TALKING / ONCE AGAIN." The song will be on the troubled musician's upcoming album Vultures. The collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign is due out on Friday, Feb. 9.

Source: MEGA North also appears in the music video that was released on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The video, shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shows North having her hair braided and smiling with her dad. The 10-year-old also provided vocals on the track's first verse. "It’s your bestie, miss, miss Westie / Don’t try to test me / It’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me," she says. Ty Dolla $ign's daughter Jailynn Crystal also makes an appearance in the clip. There was lots of love for Kanye and North in the comments below the tweet. "Ngl I love everything you do," one fan said. "Imma let you finish, but Miss Westie has one of the best videos of all time," said another.

TALKING / ONCE AGAIN

Directed by D’INNOCENZO BROTHERS cinematography BY MATTEO COCCO pic.twitter.com/7mAvaYe18o — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2024 Source: x / kanyewest

But in other news, the rapper is struggling to regain his footing in the entertainment industry after his long string of antisemitic comments. Bill Maher recently revealed that he axed a two-hour interview with Kanye from his Club Random podcast. "I thought it was going to be a learning moment," the talk show host said during a recent appearance on TMZ Investigates. "He’s a very charming antisemite. And by the way, he’s not the only one in America who feels that way. It’s not like the Jews are universally loved except for Kanye West," Maher said. "The problem, I think, is that he appeals mostly – of course he’s a rock star – to young people. They don’t know much and they surely don’t know much about the Middle East or Jews. So the combination of Kanye out there – I feel like he was helpful for spreading the fertilizer, and I do mean fertilizer, for this idea that Israel and the Jews are the worst people in the world."

Source: MEGA The track comes as Kanye struggles to regain his footing in the entertainment industry following his long strong of antisemitic comments.

Kanye took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to complain about trouble he's had booking shows. The posts have since been deleted. "I have not been allowed to perform in a year," he said, according to Page Six. "Feels like the Elvis Presley movie." The only arena he's been able to book so far is the United Center in his native Chicago. "We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes, and I just want to express to everybody out there to see if it’s anyone that can help with this. It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year," the rapper said. "When I call, people say there are no avails for me and you know why that is," he said. "So if there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do."

Source: MEGA The rapper's new album 'Vultures,' a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, is due out on Friday, Feb. 9.

The Cara Lewis Group is currently handling booking for Kanye, according to a note the rapper posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The rapper has repeatedly apologized for his antisemitic comments. But even in the wake of those statements he's been seen wearing merch from the black metal band Burzum. The group's frontman Varg Vikernes, who's often described as a neo-Nazi, is very open about his antisemitism.

