Kanye West Disappoints With Lack of Vocals During Rolling Loud Appearance

According to attendees and videos from the festival performance, the pair simply walked around the stage for an hour as pre-recorded music played during their headlining slot on Thursday, March 14.

'Kanye screwed all the fans at Rolling Loud,' one social media user said.

Fans were incredibly excited ahead of the show, which followed the release of Vultures 1 last month. The album went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the single "Carnival" later topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Attendees were filmed running toward the stage at SoFi Stadium before the concert began.

"Kanye screwed all the fans at Rolling Loud," one person said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Showed up for a paycheck, sang a song or two and walked off. Kids were super upset and angry. This guy is the worst."

Even Ye stans shared their disappointment on social media.

"I’m not gonna say the show sucked but I just thought going to a Kanye show would be different," someone else tweeted.

West has done listening parties like this in the past, but they've always been advertised as such. Fans had no reason to believe he and Ty Dolla $ign wouldn't be performing with live vocals.

Sources told Variety that event organizer's were also caught off guard. They commissioned a special stage and lighting rig for the stand-alone performance announced last month.

The low-energy nature of West and Ty Dolla $ign's stage presence was not matched by the crowd.

A video of a woman fighting several different men in the crowd has gone viral on X. Her face was bloodied at one point, but it appeared that she was able to hold her own for the most part.