Kanye West Disappoints With Lack of Vocals During Rolling Loud Appearance

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's much-hyped appearance at Rolling Loud California was reportedly underwhelming.
According to attendees and videos from the festival performance, the pair simply walked around the stage for an hour as pre-recorded music played during their headlining slot on Thursday, March 14.
Fans were incredibly excited ahead of the show, which followed the release of Vultures 1 last month. The album went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the single "Carnival" later topped the Billboard Hot 100.
Attendees were filmed running toward the stage at SoFi Stadium before the concert began.
"Kanye screwed all the fans at Rolling Loud," one person said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Showed up for a paycheck, sang a song or two and walked off. Kids were super upset and angry. This guy is the worst."
Even Ye stans shared their disappointment on social media.
"I’m not gonna say the show sucked but I just thought going to a Kanye show would be different," someone else tweeted.
West has done listening parties like this in the past, but they've always been advertised as such. Fans had no reason to believe he and Ty Dolla $ign wouldn't be performing with live vocals.
Sources told Variety that event organizer's were also caught off guard. They commissioned a special stage and lighting rig for the stand-alone performance announced last month.
The low-energy nature of West and Ty Dolla $ign's stage presence was not matched by the crowd.
A video of a woman fighting several different men in the crowd has gone viral on X. Her face was bloodied at one point, but it appeared that she was able to hold her own for the most part.
West and Ty Dolla $ign defended the performance during an appearance on the Friday, March 15 interview with Big Boy TV.
"It’s still better than other people's shows that have a mic," Ty Dolla $ign said. "What I've noticed a while ago is that there could be a band on a festival and they go up there and kill it, and there's a DJ that just goes out there solo, never grabs a mic, they pay him way more, you know what I mean? You can still do it without grabbing a mic."
West added that the show was "just a way to bring people into a different experience."
There were also lots of angry comments below one of Rolling Loud's tweets about the set.
"Rolling quiet," one said.
"He need to be humbled," said another.
"Wow horrible 'performance' and they didn’t drop the album does this get any better," a different commenter said.
Vultures 2 was supposed to come out on Thursday, March 8 but never arrived. At the time, West told a fan account that the record was still "in the lab."
In the run-up to the performance, Rolling Loud's organizers got a lot of flack for platforming West following his long string of antisemitic comments. He has repeatedly apologized for the remarks, but continued to take actions many people deem offensive toward Jews.
That includes the lyrics on the track "Vultures": "How am I antisemitic? I just f---ed a Jewish b--ch."
The antisemitic remarks also led to a dispute with former Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne over the use of a sample.
"(Kanye West) ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'IRON MAN' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," the singer said in a tweet on Feb. 9.
"HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"
The album version of the track "Carnival" was released without this sample.