Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Added to Rolling Loud Lineup

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been added to the Rolling Loud festival lineup, the fest revealed on Feb. 15. The long-running hip-hop festival had previously unveiled its three-day lineup, featuring headliners Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Future x Metro Boomin, but have now added an entire new day for West and company. The festival runs from March 14-17 at the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, Calif. Clearing up some confusion after the initial announcement, the festival added that the newly added Thursday date would be “kinda a half day,” featuring West and Ty, as well as some yet-unannounced guests. The festival also clarified that buyers of three-day passes to the festival will automatically be admitted to Thursday as well, while single-day ticket holders will be given the chance to “upgrade” their tickets.

Article continues below advertisement

VULTURES HEADLINING NEW THURSDAY NIGHT @kanyewest @tydollasign 🦅🔥



ALL 3-DAY TICKET HOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL TO RSVP TO THURSDAY FOR FREE.



SINGLE-DAY TICKET HOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL TOMORROW WITH A SPECIAL LINK TO UPGRADE.



👉 https://t.co/HKQS5vkrgO pic.twitter.com/h0KokxWEgo — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) February 15, 2024

As is always the case with Kanye, caveat emptor. West had recently announced a last-minute headlining set at Saudi Arabia’s Soundstorm Festival last December, only to quickly withdraw. He also abruptly cancelled an engagement to play Rolling Loud’s Miami festival in 2022, the same year he dropped out of headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival less than two weeks before the show. And frankly, it’s entirely unclear how much longer West and Ty’s debut collaborative album, Vultures 1, will still be available to stream. Finally released after many, many delays on Feb. 10, the album was abruptly yanked from Apple Music just earlier today following a complaint from the album's distributor, FUGA, on Feb. 15. (While Vultures is still up on services like Spotify and Amazon, the song “Good (Don’t Die)” has been disabled following copyright infringement claims from the estate of Donna Summer, whose classic “I Feel Love” was sampled on the track. The song “Carnival” was also recently edited to remove a sample from Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” after furious complaints from Ozzy Osbourne, who said he refused to authorize the song’s use to West “because he is an antisemite and has caused untold hurt to many.”)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA West has a long history of cancelling festival headlining engagements, including a Rolling Loud booking in 2022.

It’s been a while since West has performed a standard festival headlining set. Since his dramatic fall from grace following a series of bigoted, antisemitic comments in 2022, most of West’s public appearances have been confined to his theatrical album listening events, which have themselves seen no shortage of controversy, culminating in a shutdown of an album livestream at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 8. In weeks prior to that, a live-streamed listening party for the album in Miami on Dec. 12 saw West don a black, Klan-style hood onstage. A subsequent listening party in Las Vegas was not live-streamed, though the Jerusalem Post reported that West referenced various antisemitic conspiracy theories from the stage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj is scheduled to headline Rolling Loud on Friday, the day after West and Co.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

As for the hip-hop festival’s previously-announced Friday through Sunday lineup, Rolling Loud is also set to feature performances from Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, YG, Chief Keef, Don Tolliver, Sexyy Redd, Rae Sremmurd and Ski Mask the Slump God. Started in Miami in 2015, Rolling Loud expanded to Los Angeles in 2017, and New York City in 2019. International expansions have also taken place in Australia, Thailand, Portugal, Germany and Canada.

Powered by RedCircle