Kanye West Receives Praise From Varg Vikernes After Donning Burzum Shirt

Kanye West is a big fan of the Norwegian black metal band Burzum. This led to praise from the group's frontman Varg Vikernes, who's often described as a neo-Nazi due to his racist and antisemitic views. West has frequently been spotted wearing Burzum shirts, including in a series of pictures JPEGMAFIA posted to Instagram on Jan. 19. The metal band's imagery also inspired the art for the rapper's upcoming album Vultures.

Many were disappointed to see West wearing a Burzum shirt less than a month after he released an apology for his long string of anti-semitic comments. But Burzum fans were apparently more concerned about West's use of the band's intellectual property. "To all those who want me to speak ill of Kayne (sic) West: no, he is not 'stealing' or 'ripping off' anything I do," Vikernes said in a Jan. 20 post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "As I have written in my book about black metal (see image), it is perfectly normal, natural & fine to be inspired by & to pick up ideas from other 'artists.'" That wasn't where Vikernes' praise for West ended. "Frankly, I think it shows courage to publicly wear a Burzum shirt, like he has done," the vocalist wrote. "You risk the wrath (including boycott) of an entire music industry, completely under the control of... 'a certain group.' So kudos to him for that. "How many 'White' artists out there are wearing Burzum t-shirts in public? Makes you think," he said. "To those who do though: kudos to you too! I appreciate it."

Source: MEGA 'To all those who want me to speak ill of Kayne (sic) West: no, he is not "stealing" or "ripping off" anything I do,' the Burzum frontman said in a social media post.

Some commenters took Vikernes' praise for a Black artist as evidence that he was no longer racist. "Varg I thought you're racist what happened why aren't you racist anymore?" one asked. "What makes you think I am not racist?" the vocalist replied. "Do you even understand why people are racists, and what this actually means?"

Source: MEGA The comments came after JPEGMAFIA posted pictures of himself and West to Instagram on Jan. 20.

Burzum was a key part of the early Norwegian black metal scene, which many remember for a string of church burnings in the early 1990s. Vikernes was convicted of arson for his involvement in several of these incidents. In 1993, Vikernes fatally stabbed Mayhem's guitarist Euronymous. He was later convicted of first-degree murder. The musician ended up spending 15 years in prison for both offenses. He's publicly disavowed Naziism, but still regularly shares his bigoted views on social media.

Source: MEGA This came less than a month after West issued an apology for his long string of antisemitic comments on Dec. 26.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that West hired a film crew to film a 40-minute antisemitism apology video. An unnamed source described the rapper's monologue as "rambling" and difficult to understand. The news came after West released a shorter apology statement in Hebrew on Dec. 26. "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," he said in the note translated by the Jerusalem Post. "I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future… Your forgiveness is important to me and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."