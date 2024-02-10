Kanye West Misses Another Release Date for His New Album 'Vultures'

Fans are still waiting for Kanye West's new album Vultures. The record was supposed to drop on Friday, Feb. 9, but it's nowhere to be found on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. The missed deadline (an ongoing theme for this album rollout) came after West tried to live stream his performance of the full LP at a concert in his native Chicago on Thursday, Feb. 8. He got through a couple of tracks, but the streaming company Veeps shut down the feed immediately after the rapper uttered a particularly controversial lyric.

Kanye West’s Vultures livestream was cut off IMMEDIATELY.



“I’m still crazy, bipolar, antisemite, and I’m still the King.” 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/K8GmKGiFKy — ValleyZoomer 🇻🇦✝️ (@ValleyZoomerVZ) February 9, 2024

"I’m still crazy, bipolar, antisemite. And I’m still the king," West said. Fans speculated that the rapper had violated some sort of agreement he had reached with the streaming company, TMZ reported. That's far from the only controversial line on the album. At one point, West raps, "How am I antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch." On another part of the record, he compares himself to figures like Bill Cosby, R. Kelly and Sean "Diddy" Combs, who have all been booted from the spotlight after they were accused of sexual misconduct.

Source: MEGA This came after the rapper's Feb. 8 concert live stream was abruptly shut down when he mentioned antisemitism in his lyrics.

Ty Dolla $ign, who collaborated with West on Vultures, also appeared during the concert at Chicago's United Center. So did North, the 10 year old daughter West shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. North is also featured on the two-part track "TALKING / ONCE AGAIN." Some fans are getting tired of waiting for the new record to come out. "It’s exhausting being a Kanye fan because WHERE TF IS VULTURES," one person said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Kanye West lied to us," said another.

Source: MEGA 'I’m still crazy, bipolar, antisemite. And I’m still the king,' the rapper said before the stream was shut down.

West still has his loyal followers, though. He claimed that the United Center show sold out in just seven minutes in an Instagram video that's since been deleted. That clip also made it clear that West has burned many of his bridges in the music industry. The rapper said the United Center was the only arena he was able to book and begged his followers to help him find more venues.

Source: MEGA The show was at the United Center in West's native Chicago, the only arena he was able to book.

Even shock jocks like Bill Maher believe West's comments go too far. The talk show host filmed a two-hour interview with the musician for his Club Random podcast, but decided not to release it. "I thought it was going to be a learning moment," the talk show host said during a recent appearance on TMZ Investigates. "He’s a very charming antisemite. And by the way, he’s not the only one in America who feels that way. It’s not like the Jews are universally loved except for Kanye West," Maher said. "The problem, I think, is that he appeals mostly – of course he’s a rock star – to young people. They don’t know much and they surely don’t know much about the Middle East or Jews. So the combination of Kanye out there – I feel like he was helpful for spreading the fertilizer, and I do mean fertilizer, for this idea that Israel and the Jews are the worst people in the world."

