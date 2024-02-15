Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' Pulled From Apple Music

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative album Vultures 1, which finally dropped on Feb. 10 after multiple delays, appears to have hit yet another snag. The album has been removed from Apple Music following a complaint from the album's distributor, FUGA, on Feb. 15. FUGA, a music distributor who said it had previously declined to work with the rapper, announced that a "longstanding client," allegedly working with West, had uploaded the release via the company's resources.

After numerous delays, the hip-hop superduo, going by the moniker ¥$, saw Vultures 1 finally released last week. However, in a statement confirmed by Rolling Stone, FUGA's parent company Downtown Music announced today: "Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1. Exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business, we declined to do so. "On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform's automated processes, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems." As of 2:00 pm EST, Vultures 1 is no longer available on Apple Music. On Spotify, the album, with the song "Good (Don't Die)" grayed out – due to a copyright infringement case brought by the estate of Donna Summer for the use of "I Feel Love" – is still available.

Distributors such as FUGA can pull down content that is uploaded from their system. It's unclear however how far FUGA will go with a pull-down, or if they will help find the duo another distributor to transfer over the album's content. On a separate but related note, the music videos for songs associated with Vultures 1 are still active on YouTube. West's search for a distributor has been hampered by his erratic behavior and, more pointedly, his recent string of antisemitic comments, which saw him lose his partnerships with a variety of corporate partners -- including longtime label Def Jam -- in 2022. The controversies have continued with the erratic rollout of Vultures, culminating in a shutdown of an album livestream at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 8. In weeks prior to that, a live-streamed listening party for the album in Miami on Dec. 12 saw West don a black, Klan-style hood onstage. A subsequent listening party in Las Vegas was not live-streamed, though the Jerusalem Post reported that West referenced various antisemitic conspiracy theories from the stage there, as well.

The album's final release has also been plagued by several public objections to West's unauthorized use of copyrighted content. In a livestream, West used a sample of Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" on the track "Carnival," which drew the ire of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, who threatened legal action. The sample was removed before the entire album was uploaded. And as noted earlier, the estate of Donna Summer is also complaining of copyright infringement over the use of her 1977 hit "I Feel Love" in the duo's song "Good (Don't Die)."

