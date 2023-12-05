Kasabian Announce Huge Homecoming Gig at Leicester’s Victoria Park

Ten years after winning “Best Live Act” at the Q Awards, Kasabian have announced a huge homecoming gig at Leicester’s Victoria Park on Saturday July 6 2024. They will be supported by Kaiser Chiefs.

The “Empire” and “Underdog” rockers last played Victoria Park in 2014, days before going on to headline the Glastonbury festival, and in an interview with Sky News said that they are eager to “create memories”, as well as inspire a new wave of musicians in the city.

"Seeing something like this in your hometown, you know - the sound, the noise, the music - those memories, that's what you take with you when you look back on your life,” said frontman and songwriter Serge Pizzorno. “It's like, you've gotta be there, you can't miss it, you can't let this happen and not be at that gig, you know?

"It's creating those moments and doing it where you're from and inspiring the next wave, hopefully, of young kids in Leicester seeing it happen and then them starting a band, that's kind of what it's all about."

As well as playing Victoria Park a decade ago, Kasabian headlined two triumphant shows at Leicester City’s King Power stadium in 2016, following the football club’s unlikely Premier League title win: their 2009 anthem “Fire” had been used as the team’s walk-on song all season.