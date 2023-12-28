Katy Perry's New Studio Album is Almost Complete: Report

Pop star and American Idol judge Katy Perry is almost done recording her upcoming album. This will be the singer's first new LP since 2020's Smile. "Katy has been working on her most personal album ever for much of the past two years," an unnamed source told the Sun. "She has been doing it on her own terms and it is quite different from anything she has released before."

Source: MEGA She's also reportedly planning her first tour since 2018.

The singer also plans to tour for the first time since 2018 in support of the new record. The news came after Perry wrapped up another leg of her successful residency at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas last month. This followed her performance at King Charles' coronation in May. "After so long spent on the West Coast of the US, she feels ready to tour again," the source said. "The demand is there because she has so many hits, so taking her show on the road is bound to be a big draw… The hope is that she can head out towards the end of 2024, but it is still being worked out."

Perry hinted at the upcoming tour during an interview with Out earlier this year. "I still love making music. I still love spreading light and love," she said. "I know there’s a lot of people who couldn’t make it to Vegas. "The last time I was on tour was in 2018. I’m due to go out and see the kids that couldn’t make it to Vegas." In a different interview with Good Morning America, Perry noted that the birth of her daughter Daisy Dove in 2020 slowed down her career. But she added that becoming a mother also inspired many of her new songs. "I think that I'm writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I'm feeling so much of it – so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed," Perry said.

Source: MEGA The pop star has been a judge on Fox's 'American Idol' since 2018.

The singer's first major hit was her 2008 single "I Kissed a Girl," which made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 100 in the U.S. and on several international charts. But Perry's music career was already well underway back in 2001, when she released a self-titled Christian rock album under the name Katy Hudson. She ended up adopting her current stage name to avoid confusion with Kate Hudson, who was also popular at the time. Perry's 2011 studio album Teenage Dream was also a massive success with several No. 1 singles including "California Gurls" featuring Snoop Dogg, "E.T." featuring Kanye West, and "Firework."

Source: MEGA She had a daughter named Daisy Dove in 2020.

In 2015, Perry performed during the halftime show for Super Bowl XLIX alongside stars like Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. Perry's 2017 LP Witness also made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. The singer was brought on as an American Idol judge in 2018 when Fox relaunched the iconic singing show.