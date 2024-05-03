Kendrick Lamar Goes Back to Back on New Drake Diss Track '6:16 in LA'

"'Back to Back,' I like that record / I'ma get back to that, for the record," Kendrick Lamar rapped earlier this week on his Drake diss track "Euphoria" — a reference to Drake's own back-to-back diss tracks aimed at Meek Mill during their feud in 2015. On Friday morning, Kendrick followed through on his promise, hitting Drake with another diss track: "6:16 in LA," titled as a parody of Drake's series of "timestamp songs" like "4 PM in Calabasas," "5 AM in Toronto," and "8 AM in Charlotte."

On "6:16 in LA," Kendrick goes in on Drake over a lush Al Green-sampling beat produced by Kendrick's frequent collaborator Sounwave and Taylor Swift consiglieri Jack Antonoff — whose very presence seems like a pointed rejoinder to Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle." "Have you ever thought that OVO is workin' for me?" Kendrick asks of the rapper's company, insinuating that Drake can't trust his own people. "Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person / Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it."

'Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person / Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it,' Kendrick raps on '6:16 in LA.'

"Know the wires in your circle should puzzle you," Kendrick continues. "If you were street-smart, then you woulda caught that your entourage is only to hustle you / A hundred n***as that you got on salary / And twenty of 'em want you as a casualty / And one of them is actually next to you / And two of them is practically tired of your lifestyle / Just don't got the audacity to tell you." Kendrick also implies that Drake tried to pay someone to dig up dirt on him but came up empty: "It was fun until you started to put money in the streets / Then lost money 'cause they came back with no receipts / I'm sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace / But war-ready if the world is ready to see you bleed."

'6:16 in LA' is just the latest volley in the war between the two rap heavyweights that kicked off in earnest in late March.

"6:16 in LA" is just the latest volley in the war between the two rap heavyweights that kicked off in earnest when Kendrick woke up and chose violence in late March, taking shots at both Drake and J. Cole in his guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That." J. Cole jumped into the fray with the diss track "7 Minute Drill" but then pretty much immediately bowed out, apologizing to Kendrick and removing the song from streaming services. Drake, however, hit back with the leaked track "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," which he had to take down after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Tupac Shakur's estate over the use of AI-generated vocals in the track. Although Drake has yet to respond to Kendrick's latest diss tracks on wax, he did seemingly address them on his Instagram story by posting a scene from 10 Things I Hate About You — mocking Kendrick for rapping "I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress" on "Euphoria."

