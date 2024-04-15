Kesha Slams Sean Combs at Coachella With Reworked 'Tik Tok' Lyrics: 'F--k P. Diddy'

Kesha knocked Sean "Diddy" Combs during her surprise guest performance at Coachella over the weekend. The pop star's hit track "Tik Tok" originally included the line "wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy." But when she and Reneé Rapp performed the song on Sunday, April 14 Kesha sang "wake up in the morning like f--k P. Diddy" instead. The pair threw their middle fingers in the air as the crowd cheered them on.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The new lyrics came as Kesha made a surprise appearance during Reneé Rapp's set on Sunday, April 14.

This was not the first time Kesha altered the opening lyrics to "Tik Tok." In November 2023, she sang "wake up in the morning feeling just like me" instead, OK! Magazine reported. The performance came just days after Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura accused the record mogul of sexual assault in a lawsuit. That matter was resolved out of court, but several other sexual misconduct lawsuits followed shortly thereafter. The situation came to a head last month when the rapper's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. Combs has denied all of the sexual assault allegations he's facing and condemned the raids.

Article continues below advertisement

KESHA JUST CHANGED THE LYRICS FOR TIK TOK TO “FUCK P DIDDY” AT COACHELLA WITH RENEÉ RAPP OH MY GODDD pic.twitter.com/RrDvsyPKmo — maxx HAS A BEYONCÉ AUTOGRAPH !!!! (@ArnoldMaxx) April 15, 2024

Fans were loving Kesha's new lyrics on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Oh Kesha, we are ready for your comeback!" one said. "Kesha always brings the unexpected," someone else said. "We stan KESHA! The industry did her so dirty," said a different commenter. The Combs situation may have hit close to home for the pop star, who leveled her own sexual assault lawsuit against her former producer Dr. Luke in 2014. She claimed that he drugged and raped her in 2005. Dr. Luke vigorously denied the allegations. Kesha ultimately conceded that she didn't fully remember what happened after she was sued for defamation. The lawsuits were settled out of court last year, which meant that Kesha was finally free to leave her management company and the producer's label Kemosabe Records, an imprint of RCA.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Combs situation may have hit close to him for Kesha, who leveled her own sexual misconduct allegations against her former producer Dr. Luke in 2014.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

"Tik Tok" made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in 2010. It was included on Kesha's studio debut Animal. Her follow-up EP Cannibal included another chart-topping single titled "We R Who We R." The singer's 2012 track "Die Young" off her sophomore studio album Warrior made it to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200. Kesha grew up in a musical family. Her mother is singer-songwriter Rosemary Patricia "Pebe" Sebert, who co-wrote the track "Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle to You." The song was later made famous by country icon Dolly Parton. Kesha was included in Q's list of the 19 greatest pop divas of all time alongside figures like Janet Jackson, Diana Ross and Beyoncé.

Source: MEGA The matter was eventually resolved out of court.

Article continues below advertisement

Powered by RedCircle