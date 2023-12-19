Kesha Leaves Dr. Luke's Label Following Extended Legal Battle

Kesha has finally left her label and management company in the wake of a legal saga that spanned nearly a decade. The development, first reported by Variety on Dec. 18, came after the pop star settled several lawsuits with her former producer Dr. Luke out of court earlier this year. The singer's relationship with Dr. Luke's label Kemosabe Records, an imprint of RCA records, officially ended last week, an unnamed source told the outlet. This came after Kesha released Gag Order, her final contractual album with the company, in May.

Source: MEGA The star has left Vector Management, as well.

Kesha's former manager Jack Rovner also confirmed he was no longer working for the singer in a statement provided to Variety: "After 16 years, Kesha and Vector Management have agreed amicably to part ways, with much love and respect." The pop star sent a statement to the outlet, as well.

Source: MEGA The court saga began back in 2014 when Kesha accused Dr. Luke of sexually assaulting her.

"My manager has been an unwavering supporter of helping me get through the lengthy legal battle I have been embroiled in for almost a decade," she said. "We have achieved many great successes and have shared a magnificent part of my life with me. I am so grateful to them and always will be. In need of a fresh start in my life, we have parted ways but I will remain forever grateful for the run we had." Kesha is now reportedly in search of a new manager. She made a cryptic Instagram post shortly after the news broke on Dec. 18. "Coming back home to me," the star wrote next to an image of her skinnydipping in a picturesque canyon. The picture was met with many supportive comments. "We love you! FREE LIKE A BIRD," one said. "Your future looks so bright it hurts my eyes," said another.

Source: MEGA Dr. Luke vigorously denied the claims, and alleged that Kesha made them because she wanted to get out of her contract.

The legal saga stretches back to 2014, when Kesha claimed that Dr. Luke drugged and raped her in 2005. The producer vigorously denied the allegations and subsequently sued the singer for defamation. Kesha ultimately conceded that she didn't fully remember what happened that night. Dr. Luke alleged that Kesha only made the allegations so she could get out of her contract with him. She denied these claims. The defamation suit was settled out of court in June. Both parties sent out statements about wanting to move on from the situation. Kesha's note stressed that she doesn't remember what happened that night in 2005. Dr. Luke's statement reiterated his claim that there was no sexual misconduct.

Source: MEGA Dr. Luke's defamation suit against the singer was settled out of court in June.

Kesha's studio debut Animal and its chart-topping lead single "TikTok" were inescapable when the album came out in 2010. Her follow-up EP Cannibal included another No.1 single, titled "We R Who We R." The singer's 2012 track "Die Young," off her sophomore studio album Warrior ,made it to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200. Kesha grew up in a musical family. Her mother is singer-songwriter Rosemary Patricia "Pebe" Sebert, who co-wrote the track "Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle to You." The song was later made famous by country icon Dolly Parton.