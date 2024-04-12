Kid Kapichi, Jessie Murph, Bradley Simpson, Teddy Swims, FLO and Frozemode Among the New Names Added to Reading & Leeds 2024

The process of rolling out the list of attendees for a summer festival is invariably something that doesn't just happen in a single go, particularly when you're talking about a festival that's of the size of Reading & Leeds, which takes place during the August Bank Holiday Weekend (August 21-25). As such, even though the headliners - or, more specifically, the first 10 names - were unveiled by the festival's organizers way back in November, the list has only continued to grow over the intervening months. Case and point: in February, the promoters offered up a massive new list of artists who were set to appear, including - but, as ever, not limited to - such notable names as Fontaines D.C., Pendulum, Renee Rapp, Denzel Curry, the Last Dinner Party, Two Door Cinema Club, and the Wombats. And now here we are in April, and we've gotten another big name drop, as it were, and it's filled with plenty of up-and-comers as well as some already-established artists, which is precisely the sort of blend you'd hope to find at Reading & Leeds.

Source: MEGA Bradley Simpson (of Vamps fame) and Jessie Murph have also been added to the Reading & Leeds 2024 lineup

Among the new names added to the list – and you’ll forgive us if we’ve accidentally missed someone in the flurry – are Teddy Swims, Kid Kapichi, Bradley Simpson, Jessie Murph, FLO, Frozemode, Felix Ames, Bears in Trees, Dead Poet Society, Good Neighbours, Seb Lowe, the Luka State, the Oozes, Swim School, Talk Show, ThxSoMch, and Zino Vinci.

A few notes: If the name "Bradley Simpson" doesn't ring a bell, then you must not be a fan of the Vamps, as he's been their lead singer since 2012.

If you don’t know Jessie Murph for her own single, “Pray,” then you might well know her for last year’s “Wild Ones,” a collaboration with Jelly Roll which went platinum in the US. As for the headliners, Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, seemed pretty excited about them when he announced them back in November. “I am very proud that the biggest artists in the world choose to play Reading & Leeds and to have three incredible UK festival exclusives," Benn said in a statement. "Te electrifying Fred Again, a true generational talent Lana Del Rey and the legendary Blink-182. The iconic Liam Gallagher will return to play an all-time classic album Definitely Maybe which will be a special moment indeed. We pride ourselves on nurturing artists from the early stages in their career, so to see acts like Catfish and the Bottlemen rising through the festival to headline for the second time is very rewarding. 2023 was a hugely successful year for attendance and sensational audience feedback, and we are eager to build upon this success even further at the UK's biggest and best music festival.” And in case you're wondering, yes, tickets for Reading & Leeds are still available, because we're not so cruel as to continue to tell you all about who's going to be there and then tell you that you can't go...or, rather, we could, but then we'd be talking about a different festival. In this case, however, you haven't yet missed the boat: to find out what your ticket options are, you can simply click right here.

