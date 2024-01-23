Jesse Leach Has Finished Writing Lyrics for Killswitch Engage's Upcoming Album

Jesse Leach has finished writing the lyrics for the upcoming Killswitch Engage album, which is due out at some point this year. The vocalist shared the update in an Instagram post on Jan. 22. "As of the 20th all lyrics have been finalized and completed," he wrote. "I still have a few more things to take care of vocally in the coming weeks."

The new record is due out sometime this year.

Leach said the writing process has been challenging this time around. He hand wrote 12 double-sided pages worth of ideas that ended up getting rejected. "This was the single most difficult and rewarding process of my career," he said. "I grew a lot as a writer and as a human during all of it. Everyone is different when it comes to their work or their art. Sometimes it’s seemingly effortless and other times it is stifling and frustrating." But Leach described finishing the lyrics as a rewarding experience. "If I’ve learned anything it is that persistence, discipline and passion go hand in hand with humility and transition," Leach said. "I feel a sense of accomplishment and relief. I feel exhausted and elated. I am eager to finish tracking after the (ShipRocked) cruise." The band is set to headline the hard rock-themed Caribbean cruise next month alongside acts like I Prevail, Beartooth and Highly Suspect.

Leach provided a previous update on the album during an interview with Pete Bailey of Primordial Radio over the summer. Their conversation was transcribed by Blabbermouth. He said the LP is "taking a lot longer than I think any of us anticipated because there's a lot of quality control going on. And making sure that it's fresh; we're not repeating ourselves. So that process has been a little arduous but I think necessary because we don't wanna put out something that people are gonna go, 'Oh, yeah. Another Killswitch record. Whatever.'" The upcoming LP will be the band's first studio album since 2019's Atonement. Leach has appeared on five of the band's eight albums. He was part of the original lineup and provided vocals for the Killswitch's debut self-titled record in 2000 and its sophomore effort Alive or Just Breathing in 2002. He was replaced by Howard Jones before 2004's The End of Heartache but returned to the band ahead of its 2013 release Disarm the Descent.

'This was the single most difficult and rewarding process of my career,' the vocalist said a social media post.

Instagram users were psyched about the new LP in the comment section below Leach's post. "Cannot wait to hear it. KSE is always such great quality. Your efforts are very much appreciated," one said. "I really dig this old school approach to songwriting, pen and paper seem to make a real difference towards channeling the soul of music," said another. "I’m really looking forward to this new album."

Leach has appeared on five of Killswitch's eight studio albums.

Killswitch seems more focused on writing and recording than touring at the moment, but they do have some international dates scheduled for later this year. The band will visit Ecuador, Chile and Brazil in April before they travel to Australia in September. Fans can check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates on Killswitch's website.