Sonic Youth Legend Kim Gordon Opens a Surprising New Chapter With Subversive LP 'The Collective'

More than four decades after she kicked off her career with Sonic Youth, Kim Gordon's music is still making headlines. Her latest solo album The Collective was released on Friday, March 8 via Matador Records. Gordon subverted expectations by creating an abrasive, confrontational electronic rap record. "I think I'm more motivated by rhythm than melody," she told NPR.

Source: MEGA The record's lead single 'BYE BYE' went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

The album opens with "BYE BYE," where Gordon recites what sounds like her pre-tour to-do/packing list over a raucous, distorted trap beat. "I wanted to make some lyrics that were banal to go with the music because it was so propulsive," the musician said. "I thought it'd be nice to contrast it rather than try and replicate the intensity of it. Make it intense, but in a quieter way." The track which sounds straight out of 2019 SoundCloud went viral on TikTok earlier this year, proving that Gordon may be the world's hippest 70-year-old. One user on the platform explained the significance of Gordon's success. "Women were told they couldn't be in bands. Kim Gordon was in one of the biggest bands ever," they said. "Women are told they have to give up their individual identity when they become mothers. Kim Gordon is a mother AND an artist. Women are told they will become irrelevant as they age. Kim Gordon dropped the banger at 70."

The track's cinematic music video, which includes a scene of Gordon shoplifting from a convenience store, caught a lot of attention, as well. She also released videos for the singles "I'm a Man" and "Psychedelic Orgasm." Gordon worked on the record with Justin Raisen, who also produced her first solo album No Home Record in 2019. The musician told NPR about their creative process for the new LP. "I played him things I liked, but then he would send me beats," she said. "And then I just decided which ones I thought I could build on. Then I would go in and make up guitar parts and do vocals, and then he'd shape it, edit a bit and then I'd sometimes go back and add more things to it." Later this month, Gordon will embark on a global tour in support of The Collective. She'll start in Burlington, Vermont, on March 21 and end at the Fuji Rock Festival in Naeba, Japan, on July 28.

Source: MEGA Later this month, Gordon will embark on a global tour in support of the new album.

Check out a full list of the upcoming concerts below: March 21 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground March 22 – Washington, DC – Black Cat March 23 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center March 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater March 29 – Ventura, CA – Music Hall March 30 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore June 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line June 8 – Chicago, IL – Beyond the Gate @ Bohemian National Cemetery June 9 – Detroit, MI – El Club June 10 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club June 12 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson June 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer June 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre June 17 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall June 18 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle June 19 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West June 21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle June 22 – Vienna, VA – Out and About Festival June 25 – London, UK – KOKO June 26 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham June 28 – Graz, AZ – Elevate Festival July 1 – Munich, DE – Muffatwerk July 2 – Prague, CZ – Meet Factory July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival July 5 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival July 28 – Naeba, JP – Fuji Rock Festival

