Kings of Leon Drop New Single 'Mustang' With New Album 'Can We Please Have Fun' to Follow on May 10 - Watch Here

Grammy and BRIT award-winning rockers Kings of Leon have just dropped the music video to their new single "Mustang," their first new material in three years. Check out the video below.

Source: ℗ © LoveTap Records, LLC, under exclusive license to Capitol Records/ Kings of Leon/ YouTube Kings Of Leon - Mustang (Official Music Video)

The gritty, edgy "Mustang" comes ahead of the band's ninth studio album Can We Please Have Fun which drops on May 10 from their new label Capitol Records. In addition, the quartet – brothers Caleb, Jared and Nathan Folowill and cousin Matthew Folowill – will get behind the release on a 26-date North American tour starting on August 14 in Austin, Texas and wrapping up on October 5 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Tickets for those shows go on pre-sale Feb. 28 here and general sale on March 1 here. They have also announced their headline set at BST Hyde Park in London on Sunday, June 30. The group will also be stepping in for Paramore at three festivals, Vive Latino in Mexico City, Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, and Lollapalooza Brazil in São Paulo. More international dates will be forthcoming.

The 12-song tracklist for Can We Please Have Fun was produced by Kid Harpoon, Grammy and BRIT award winner in 2023 for Harry Styles' Harry's House. He picked up another Grammy this year for his work on Miley Cyrus' "Flowers." While those production values sound pretty polished, applying that to Kings Of Leon – at least upon first impressions with "Mustang" – could sit nicely with 2005's "Four Kicks" and "On Call" from 2007's Because of The Times. In the quotes from their press statement, brothers Caleb and Nathan Folowill sound like they're champing at the bit to get moving with this set of songs. "[If] we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?" Caleb asked rhetorically, while Nathan added, "I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn't have to be on 11."

Source: Capitol Records Kings Of Leon - Can We Please Have Fun

Although Kings of Leon released their debut Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, it was the 2008 album Only By The Night and the breakthrough singles "Sex On Fire" and "Use Somebody" that launched them into serious rock arena contention, with Q awarding it "2008 Album of the Year." Can We Please Have Fun – Tracklist: Ballerina Radio Rainbow Ball Nowhere To Run Mustang Actual Daydream Split Screen Don’t Stop The Bleeding Nothing To Do Television Hesitation Generation Ease Me On Seen

