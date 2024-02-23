Ace Frehley Thinks Kiss Will Tour Again: 'I Wouldn’t Be Surprised if They Reformed'

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley doesn't believe the band will stick to its retirement from touring. The iconic hard rock group wrapped up its farewell trek last year and commissioned a cast of digital avatars that they hope will carry on Kiss' live legacy. With his old band resting on its laurels, Frehley told Billboard that his live shows have become more important to the Kiss fanbase.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'I’m the only game in town because Kiss is supposedly retired – which I don’t believe is gonna happen,' the guitarist said.

"I’m the only game in town because Kiss is supposedly retired – which I don’t believe is gonna happen," he said. "I wouldn’t be surprised if they reformed." In the meantime, the guitarist has capitalized on the situation by adding two additional Kiss songs to his setlist, "Shout It Out Loud" and "Rock and Roll All Night." Frehley was a member of the original Kiss lineup in 1973 and remained with the band until 1982. He rejoined from 1996 to 2002. The guitarist and former drummer Peter Criss were not included in last year's farewell tour. "As far as I’m concerned it doesn’t even matter who wrote the song," Frehley said of the tracks he's added to his set. "I played the guitar solos on those records, and that’s good enough for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Frehley also knocked Kiss' new digital avatars, which the band debuted during the song "God Gave Rock n' Roll to You" at its final live show in Madison Square Garden last December. "Deep in my heart I have a feeling it may not be as successful as they think it’s gonna be," the guitarist said. "That’s not just me talking; a lot of people I’ve talked to feel that way but let them prove us wrong. I want them to be happy and doing their thing, But as far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing like a live band on stage with real amps and singing into the microphone. That’s just my opinion." The project was carried out by Industrial Light & Magic, which is owned by Star Wars creator George Lucas, and the Swedish firm Pophouse Entertainment Group.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Frehley also knocked the digital avatars the band introduced during their last show at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

"The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are," frontman Paul Stanley said of the avatars at the time. "It’s exciting for us to go the next step and see Kiss immortalized. I mean, we’ve spent 50 years building it to this point." The avatars will allow Kiss to be "forever young," bassist-singer Gene Simmons added. "The technology is going to make Paul jump higher than he’s ever done before."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kiss formed in New York City in 1978 and went on to release 20 studio albums.

Frehley doesn't hold back when critiquing Kiss, but added that he still has a lot of love for his former bandmates. "We’re still friends," he said. "I know a lot of people think we hate each other, but that’s not true. We’re just like a family, but sometimes brothers and sisters have arguments and so on. But when the sh-t hits the fan, we’re there for each other. I just wish them the best." Kiss formed in New York City in 1973. The band went on to release 20 studio albums. The four members also put out a series of unified solo albums in 1978.