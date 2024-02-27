Knocked Loose Debuts New Track 'Blinding Faith' From Upcoming Album 'You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To' Due Out May 10

Knocked Loose has put out the lead single for its upcoming record, which will be the band's first full studio album in five years.
"Blinding Faith" was released alongside a chilling music video directed by Kevin Lombardo on Tuesday, Feb. 27. It will appear on the band's upcoming album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, which is due out on May 10 via Pure Noise Records.
The new song is another well-considered metalcore track from the Kentucky group that's performed at events like Coachella and Bonnaroo. "Blinding Faith" utilizes more industrial and gothic sounds than the band's previous record A Different Shade of Blue, which was defined by its death metal influences.
The album's title was inspired by frontman Bryan Garris' "borderline phobia of flying."
On one particularly difficult flight, he spoke about his anxiety with a fellow passenger who tried to console him.
"You won’t go before you’re supposed to," she said.
"On this album, we go the fastest we've ever gone; we go the scariest we've ever gone. We also go the catchiest and the most melodic that we've ever gone, and that's the point," guitarist Isaac Hale said.
"Instead of branching off into a specific direction, we want to encompass ALL directions."
The record includes at least two features, one from the Grammy-nominated songwriter Poppy on the track "Suffocate" and another from Motionless in White frontman Chris Motionless on "Slaughterhouse 2."
Neither of the Upon Loss Singles released last year will appear on the new album.
Hale described "Blinding Faith" as a song about religion.
"It was just hilarious how many people showed up to church that I knew were rude, horrible, selfish people," the guitarist said.
"They knew that it made them seem like a better person – or if they said the words, it would redeem them of any negative quality just because they showed face."
Knocked Loose is currently in the middle of a European tour that will wrap up at London's O2 Arena on Sunday, March 10.
They'll then appear at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas before embarking on a North American tour with support from Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed. The trek will begin in Detroit on April 29 and end in St. Petersburg, Florida, on June 9.
Many of the North American dates are already sold out, but the remaining tickets can be purchased through Knocked Loose's website.
Here's the tracklist for You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To:
Thirst
Piece By Piece
Suffocate (ft. Poppy)
Don’t Reach For Me
Moss Covers All
Take Me Home
Slaughterhouse 2 (ft. Chris Motionless)
The Calm That Keeps You Awake
Blinding Faith
Sit & Mourn
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
Feb 27: Hamburg , Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36
Feb 28: Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
Feb 29: Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island (SOLD OUT)
Mar 02: Antwerp, Belgium - Trix (SOLD OUT)
Mar 04: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
Mar 05: Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (SOLD OUT)
Mar 06: Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy (SOLD OUT)
Mar 07: Bristol, UK - SWX (SOLD OUT)
Mar 09: Leeds, UK - Project House (SOLD OUT)
Mar 10: London, UK - O2 Forum
Apr 27: Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World
Apr 29: Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center
May 01: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT)
May 03: Lawrence, KS - Granada
May 04: Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
May 05: Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
May 06: Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)
May 07: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
May 10: Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
May 11: Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine (SOLD OUT)
May 12: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
May 14: Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo (SOLD OUT)
May 15: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)
May 17: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)
May 18: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
May 19: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
May 21: St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
May 22: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)
May 23: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)
May 24: Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion
May 25: Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater (SOLD OUT)
May 28: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Age
May 29: Silver Spring, MD - The FIllmore (SOLD OUT)
May 30: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
May 31: New York, NY - Terminal 5 (SOLD OUT)
Jun 01: Boston, MA - Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)
Jun 03: Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Jun 04: Montreal, QC - Olympia
Jun 05: Toronto, ON - History (SOLD OUT)
Jun 07: Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT)
Jun 08: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern (SOLD OUT)
Jun 09: St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)