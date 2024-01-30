Knocked Loose Announces U.S. Tour With Show Me the Body, Loathe and Speed

Knocked Loose has announced its first U.S. tour since the band's viral appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo last year. Show Me the Body, Loathe and Speed will provide support on the trip.
The band dropped two punishing new singles called "Deep in The Willow" and "Everything is Quiet Now" in 2023, but fans have been awaiting a full-length follow-up to the 2019 LP A Different Shade of Blue.
The tour will start in Detroit at April 29 and end in St. Petersburg, Florida, on June 9. This will follow Knocked Loose's appearance at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas on April 27 and a European tour slated to start next month, with support from Deafheaven and Headbussa. Several of those dates are already sold out.
Presale tickets for the U.S. tour will go on sale at 12 p.m. ET on Jan. 30 via the Knocked Loose website. The band's social media announcements say fans can also text (502) 289-6067 to get early access.
Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 2.
Fans were excited in the comment section below the tour announcement on Instagram.
"I am about to spend money," one said. "Knocked Loose at Terminal 5 is F**KING WILD to me," another said of the show in New York City on May 31. "Y’all have truly come a long way since I saw you guys open up for bands like 18 Visions, Beartooth and Stick to Your Guns."
Knocked Loose hails from Oldham County, Kentucky, which is northeast of Louisville.
After a demo and a few short releases, the band signed to Pure Noise Records and made waves with its 2016 studio album Laugh Tracks.
Knocked Loose has become so popular that they're now well known outside of traditional heavy music circles. Festival slots at Coachella and Bonnaroo have since only enhanced the group's profile.
Check out a full list of the upcoming concerts below:
Feb 15: Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
Feb 16: Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat (SOLD OUT)
Feb 18: Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12
Feb 19: Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
Feb 20: Vienna, Austria - SiMM City
Feb 22: Milan, Italy - Live Club
Feb 23: Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
Feb 25: Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
Feb 26: Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
Feb 27: Hamburg , Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36
Feb 28: Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
Feb 29: Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
Mar 02: Antwerp, Belgium - Trix (SOLD OUT)
Mar 04: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
Mar 05: Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (SOLD OUT)
Mar 06: Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
Mar 07: Bristol, UK - SWX (SOLD OUT)
Mar 09: Leeds, UK - Project House (SOLD OUT)
Mar 10: London, UK - O2 Forum
Apr 27: Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World
Apr 29: Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center
May 01: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
May 03: Lawrence, KS - Granada
May 04: Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
May 05: Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
May 06: Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 07: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
May 10: Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
May 11: Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine
May 12: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
May 14: Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
May 15: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
May 17: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
May 18: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
May 19: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
May 21: St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
May 22: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
May 23: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
May 24: Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion
May 25: Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
May 28: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Age
May 29: Silver Spring, MD - The FIllmore
May 31: New York, NY - Terminal 5
Jun 01: Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Jun 03: Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Jun 04: Montreal, QC - Olympia
Jun 05: Toronto, ON - History
Jun 07: Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Jun 08: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Jun 09: St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live