Knocked Loose Announces U.S. Tour With Show Me the Body, Loathe and Speed

Fans have been awaiting a full LP since the band dropped two new singles last year.

Knocked Loose
Knocked Loose has announced a U.S. tour with support from Show Me the Body, Loathe and Speed.

Knocked Loose has announced its first U.S. tour since the band's viral appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo last year. Show Me the Body, Loathe and Speed will provide support on the trip.

The band dropped two punishing new singles called "Deep in The Willow" and "Everything is Quiet Now" in 2023, but fans have been awaiting a full-length follow-up to the 2019 LP A Different Shade of Blue.

Knocked Loose
Fans are eagerly awaiting a full LP after the band dropped two new singles last year.

The tour will start in Detroit at April 29 and end in St. Petersburg, Florida, on June 9. This will follow Knocked Loose's appearance at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas on April 27 and a European tour slated to start next month, with support from Deafheaven and Headbussa. Several of those dates are already sold out.

Presale tickets for the U.S. tour will go on sale at 12 p.m. ET on Jan. 30 via the Knocked Loose website. The band's social media announcements say fans can also text (502) 289-6067 to get early access.

Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 2.

Fans were excited in the comment section below the tour announcement on Instagram.

"I am about to spend money," one said. "Knocked Loose at Terminal 5 is F**KING WILD to me," another said of the show in New York City on May 31. "Y’all have truly come a long way since I saw you guys open up for bands like 18 Visions, Beartooth and Stick to Your Guns."

Knocked Loose hails from Oldham County, Kentucky, which is northeast of Louisville.

After a demo and a few short releases, the band signed to Pure Noise Records and made waves with its 2016 studio album Laugh Tracks.

Knocked Loose has become so popular that they're now well known outside of traditional heavy music circles. Festival slots at Coachella and Bonnaroo have since only enhanced the group's profile.

Knocked Loose
The upcoming shows will be Knocked Loose's first U.S. shows since their appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo in 2023.

Check out a full list of the upcoming concerts below:

Feb 15: Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

Feb 16: Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat (SOLD OUT)

Feb 18: Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12

Feb 19: Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

Feb 20: Vienna, Austria - SiMM City

Feb 22: Milan, Italy - Live Club

Feb 23: Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

Feb 25: Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

Feb 26: Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

Feb 27: Hamburg , Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

Feb 28: Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

Feb 29: Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

Mar 02: Antwerp, Belgium - Trix (SOLD OUT)

Mar 04: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

Mar 05: Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (SOLD OUT)

Mar 06: Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

Mar 07: Bristol, UK - SWX (SOLD OUT)

Mar 09: Leeds, UK - Project House (SOLD OUT)

Mar 10: London, UK - O2 Forum

Apr 27: Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World

Apr 29: Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center

May 01: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

May 03: Lawrence, KS - Granada

May 04: Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

May 05: Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

May 06: Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 07: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

May 10: Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

May 11: Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine

May 12: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

May 14: Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

May 15: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

May 17: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

May 18: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 19: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

May 21: St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 22: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

May 23: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

May 24: Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

May 25: Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

May 28: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Age

May 29: Silver Spring, MD - The FIllmore

May 31: New York, NY - Terminal 5

Jun 01: Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Jun 03: Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Jun 04: Montreal, QC - Olympia

Jun 05: Toronto, ON - History

Jun 07: Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Jun 08: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Jun 09: St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

