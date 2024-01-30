Knocked Loose Announces U.S. Tour With Show Me the Body, Loathe and Speed

The band dropped two punishing new singles called "Deep in The Willow" and "Everything is Quiet Now" in 2023, but fans have been awaiting a full-length follow-up to the 2019 LP A Different Shade of Blue.

Knocked Loose has announced its first U.S. tour since the band's viral appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo last year. Show Me the Body , Loathe and Speed will provide support on the trip.

The tour will start in Detroit at April 29 and end in St. Petersburg, Florida, on June 9. This will follow Knocked Loose's appearance at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas on April 27 and a European tour slated to start next month, with support from Deafheaven and Headbussa. Several of those dates are already sold out.

Presale tickets for the U.S. tour will go on sale at 12 p.m. ET on Jan. 30 via the Knocked Loose website. The band's social media announcements say fans can also text (502) 289-6067 to get early access.

Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 2.

Fans were excited in the comment section below the tour announcement on Instagram.

"I am about to spend money," one said. "Knocked Loose at Terminal 5 is F**KING WILD to me," another said of the show in New York City on May 31. "Y’all have truly come a long way since I saw you guys open up for bands like 18 Visions, Beartooth and Stick to Your Guns."