Korn Unveils North American Tour Dates for This Autumn With Support From Gojira and Spiritbox

Korn has announced its plans to tour the U.S. and Canada this autumn with support from Gojira and Spiritbox. "North America, we’re hitting the road," the nu metal legends said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 26. Presale tickets can be purchased beginning at noon local time on Tuesday. They'll be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, March 29. The trek will start in Tampa on Sept. 12 and end in St. Paul on Oct. 27.

Korn had already announced the show at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. It will mark the 30th anniversary of the band's iconic self-titled debut album, which arguably invented nu metal. The band went on to sell more than 40 million records. The show will also include performances from Evanescence, Vended and Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway. "Reflecting on thirty years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we've experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans," frontman Jonathan Davis said in a statement obtained by Metal Injection. "It's humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it's been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that's made it possible. I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together."

Earlier this year, the band announced that they'll be playing their largest U.K. show of all time at London's Gunnersbury Park on Sunday, Aug. 11. Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm and Loathe will serve as openers. "It’s been 7 years since we last played London, so we’re ready to bring it to Gunnersbury Park with our incredible supporting artists," Davis said. That will be part of a larger European tour which includes dates in Greece, Germany, Bulgaria and France. Korn is also reportedly working on the follow up to their 2022 album Requiem.

Check out a full list of the newly-announced dates with Gojira and Spiritbox below: Sept. 12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sept. 14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Sept. 16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sept. 18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion Sept. 20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Sept. 21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center Sept. 23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center Sept. 25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage Sept. 27 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre Sept. 28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Sept. 29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Oct. 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater Oct. 03 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Oct. 05 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium Oct. 06 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre Oct. 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center Oct. 10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome Oct. 12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre Oct. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center Oct. 16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Oct. 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center Oct. 20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Oct. 21 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center Oct. 23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center Oct. 25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Oct. 27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

And here are the dates for the European summer tour: July 22 – Athens, Greece – Ejekt Festival July 25 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria – Hills Of Rock Festival July 29 – Prater, Austria – Metastadt Open Air July 30 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek Aug. 1 – Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle Spandau Aug. 11 – London, U.K. – Gunnersbury Park Aug. 14 – Munich, Germany – Zenith Aug. 15-17 – Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival Aug. 18 – Charleville-Mezieres, France – Cabaret Vert Aug. 19 – Bonn, Germany – Kunst!rasen

