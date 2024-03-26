Q Magazine
Q Magazine
Korn Unveils North American Tour Dates for This Autumn With Support From Gojira and Spiritbox

'North America, we’re hitting the road,' the nu metal legends said in a social media post.

Korn
Source: MEGA

Korn has announced a new slate of North American tour dates with support from Gojira and Spiritbox.

By
Korn has announced its plans to tour the U.S. and Canada this autumn with support from Gojira and Spiritbox.

"North America, we’re hitting the road," the nu metal legends said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 26.

Presale tickets can be purchased beginning at noon local time on Tuesday. They'll be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, March 29. The trek will start in Tampa on Sept. 12 and end in St. Paul on Oct. 27.

Korn
Source: MEGA

Korn had already announced the show at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. It will mark the 30th anniversary of the band's iconic self-titled debut album, which arguably invented nu metal. The band went on to sell more than 40 million records.

The show will also include performances from Evanescence, Vended and Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway.

"Reflecting on thirty years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we've experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans," frontman Jonathan Davis said in a statement obtained by Metal Injection.

"It's humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it's been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that's made it possible. I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together."

Earlier this year, the band announced that they'll be playing their largest U.K. show of all time at London's Gunnersbury Park on Sunday, Aug. 11. Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm and Loathe will serve as openers.

"It’s been 7 years since we last played London, so we’re ready to bring it to Gunnersbury Park with our incredible supporting artists," Davis said.

That will be part of a larger European tour which includes dates in Greece, Germany, Bulgaria and France.

Korn is also reportedly working on the follow up to their 2022 album Requiem.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Korn
Source: MEGA

The tour will include a stop in Los Angeles on Oct. 5 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Korn's groundbreaking self-titled album.

Check out a full list of the newly-announced dates with Gojira and Spiritbox below:

Sept. 12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sept. 23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sept. 25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sept. 27 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Oct. 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 03 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 05 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Oct. 06 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Oct. 10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Oct. 12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Oct. 16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Oct. 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Oct. 20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 21 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Oct. 23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Oct. 25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Oct. 27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Korn
Source: MEGA

The band will also be touring Europe this summer.

And here are the dates for the European summer tour:

July 22 – Athens, Greece – Ejekt Festival

July 25 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria – Hills Of Rock Festival

July 29 – Prater, Austria – Metastadt Open Air

July 30 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek

Aug. 1 – Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle Spandau

Aug. 11 – London, U.K. – Gunnersbury Park

Aug. 14 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

Aug. 15-17 – Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival

Aug. 18 – Charleville-Mezieres, France – Cabaret Vert

Aug. 19 – Bonn, Germany – Kunst!rasen

