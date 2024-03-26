Korn Unveils North American Tour Dates for This Autumn With Support From Gojira and Spiritbox

Korn has announced its plans to tour the U.S. and Canada this autumn with support from Gojira and Spiritbox.
"North America, we’re hitting the road," the nu metal legends said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 26.
Presale tickets can be purchased beginning at noon local time on Tuesday. They'll be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, March 29. The trek will start in Tampa on Sept. 12 and end in St. Paul on Oct. 27.
Korn had already announced the show at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. It will mark the 30th anniversary of the band's iconic self-titled debut album, which arguably invented nu metal. The band went on to sell more than 40 million records.
The show will also include performances from Evanescence, Vended and Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway.
"Reflecting on thirty years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we've experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans," frontman Jonathan Davis said in a statement obtained by Metal Injection.
"It's humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it's been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that's made it possible. I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together."
Earlier this year, the band announced that they'll be playing their largest U.K. show of all time at London's Gunnersbury Park on Sunday, Aug. 11. Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm and Loathe will serve as openers.
"It’s been 7 years since we last played London, so we’re ready to bring it to Gunnersbury Park with our incredible supporting artists," Davis said.
That will be part of a larger European tour which includes dates in Greece, Germany, Bulgaria and France.
Korn is also reportedly working on the follow up to their 2022 album Requiem.
Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.
Check out a full list of the newly-announced dates with Gojira and Spiritbox below:
Sept. 12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sept. 23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sept. 25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sept. 27 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
Oct. 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 03 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 05 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium
Oct. 06 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Oct. 10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Oct. 12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Oct. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Oct. 16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Oct. 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Oct. 20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 21 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Oct. 23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Oct. 25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Oct. 27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
And here are the dates for the European summer tour:
July 22 – Athens, Greece – Ejekt Festival
July 25 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria – Hills Of Rock Festival
July 29 – Prater, Austria – Metastadt Open Air
July 30 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek
Aug. 1 – Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle Spandau
Aug. 11 – London, U.K. – Gunnersbury Park
Aug. 14 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
Aug. 15-17 – Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival
Aug. 18 – Charleville-Mezieres, France – Cabaret Vert
Aug. 19 – Bonn, Germany – Kunst!rasen