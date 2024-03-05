Korn Announces Self-Titled Album 30th Anniversary Show in Los Angeles

Korn will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its iconic self-titled studio debut with a massive Los Angeles show on Oct. 5. The concert at BMO Stadium will also include support from Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The concert at BMO Stadium will also include support from Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended.

"Reflecting on thirty years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we've experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans," Korn frontman Jonathan Davis said in a statement obtained by Metal Injection. "It's humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it's been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that's made it possible. I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together." Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, March 8. It's not clear if Korn will play their studio debut in its entirety. The record includes "Daddy," which Korn rarely plays live. The track is about the sexual abuse Davis experienced as a child. "I felt like I robbed the world of doing that live for so long," he told Metal Hammer. "I felt like I owed it to our fans that were hardcore enough to come and see us on the 20th anniversary of that album, but I don't wanna do it again."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

The frontman also spoke about how the record compares to the rest of the band's material. "Going out and touring that record, I realized how dark it is – it's some depressing s**t," he said. "As we got into [1998's] Follow the Leader, it became more about groove. The emotion was there, but it wasn't that particular darkness we captured on that first record." The news comes after Korn announced its biggest U.K. show of all time earlier this year. The band will take over London's Gunnersbury Park on Sunday, Aug. 11. It's part of a broader European this tour that includes dates in Greece, Germany, Poland and more. The show will include support from Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm and Loathe. "We’re really excited to play a big show for our London fans in a different kind of setting," Davis said. "It’s been 7 years since we last played London, so we’re ready to bring it to Gunnersbury Park with our incredible supporting artists."

Source: MEGA 'Reflecting on thirty years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we've experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans,' frontman Jonathan Davis said.

Article continues below advertisement

Korn has sold 40 million records worldwide and accepted two Grammy awards. Two of their albums, 1998's Follow the Leader and 1999's Issues, made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. The band's 2002 LP Untouchables became their highest-charting album in the U.K. after making it to the No. 4 spot on the Official Albums Chart. Guitarist Brian "Head" Welch confirmed that Korn is planning to release a new album this year during a September interview with the Joe Kingdom Perspective podcast. "We're just kind of in hiding right now, just doing our own thing," he said.

Powered by RedCircle