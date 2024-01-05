Kula Shaker Announce Arrival Date of New Album, 'Natural Magick,' Release Video for Title Track

At long last, however, Crispian Mills (lead singer/guitarist), Alonza Bevan (bass/vocals), Paul Winter-Hart (drums), and Darlington have joined forces once more for a new album, Natural Magick, the band’s seventh full-length studio effort overall.

They kicked off their career with a #1 album and scored five top-10 singles in their first five years as a band, but while they’ve continued to fight the good fight, musically speaking, it’s been a long time since Kula Shaker has had all four of its founding members in their lineup.

If you're wondering where Darlington has been for all these years, that's easy enough to answer: he spent a major chunk of his time as Oasis's touring keyboardist, after which he was part of the prog band Magic Bus. (The mere fact that one of their albums was entitled Transmission from Sogmore's Garden should be plenty enough information to confirm that it was a fine home for a once-and-future member of Kula Shaker.)

Not to in any way discount the albums that Kula Shaker released sans Darlington, but now that the original foursome are back together, it's clear that the magic - or Magick, in this case - created by the original lineup is back, and that the band is in fine form.

In the press release accompanying the announcement of the impending reunion album, Mills discussed the process of putting together the new LP.

“It was actually very similar to the way we recorded [debut album] K, back when we only had half an hour to blow people away," said Mills. "We wrote and tested all the songs on the road so they’re all quite tough and tight in arrangement. If you can take an audience on a fantastical ride in a few short minutes, there’s a thrill and excitement in that.”