Kylie Minogue to Receive Global Icon Honor at BRIT Awards

Hot on the heels of winning her first Grammy in 20 years, veteran Aussie pop diva Kylie Minogue will be honored with the BRIT Awards’ Global Icon Award at London’s O2 Arena on March 2. The 55-year-old will also perform at the ceremony, the BRITs announced on Feb. 13.

Source: MEGA Minogue won her first Grammy since 2004 for 'Padam Padam' earlier this month.

“I am beyond thrilled to be honored with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists,” said Minogue in a statement. “The U.K. has always been a home from home, so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart. I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years and I can’t wait to be back on the BRITs stage. See you at the O2!” Perhaps Minogue’s most famous BRIT moment came in 2002, when she performed a mash-up of her single “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and New Order’s “Blue Monday” while mounted to an oversized LP. Not counting this year’s career achievement honor, Minogue has been nominated for a total of 13 BRIT Awards since 1989, winning for International Female Artist twice, and also picking up a Best International Album award for Fever in 2002.

The Global Icon Award is not necessarily awarded every year, with Taylor Swift becoming the most recent honoree in 2021. Other recent winners include David Bowie, Pink, Robbie Williams, Elton John and Blur. Minogue has been enjoying the latest of her many career comebacks over the past year, with last summer’s single “Padam Padam” registering as her biggest hit in years, and a Las Vegas residency finally making her an in-demand live draw in the United States, where her worldwide popularity has sometimes failed to translate over the decades. Her Vegas show, More Than Just a Residency, opened at the Venetian in November and runs until May, with all tickets selling out in less than an hour of going on sale. Her last album, 2023's Tension, topped the charts in the U.K., Ireland, and Minogue's native Australia. Minogue won the Best Dance Pop Recording Grammy for “Padam Padam” earlier this month, only her second Grammy win since picking up a Best Dance Recording statuette for “Come Into My World” in 2004.

Source: MEGA Minogue's ongoing Las Vegas residency has been a hit in U.S., where the star's global popularity has not always translated.

Minogue is also nominated for International Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards, where she’ll compete with the likes of Taylor Swift, Burna Boy, SZA, Lana Del Rey and Caroline Polachek. Raye leads this year’s BRIT Awards nominations with seven, including nods for Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop Act and R&B Act. Britpop veterans Blur also made a strong showing, with nominations for Album of the Year, Group of the Year and Alternative/Rock Act. The Last Dinner Party have already been announced as this year’s Rising Star Award honoree.