Lamb of God and Mastodon Announce Co-Headlining Tour With Support From Kerry King

Kerry King , Unearth and Malevolence will provide support on select dates across the U.S. and Canada. The trip will begin in Grand Prairie, Texas, on July 19 and end in Omaha on Oct. 31.

Lamb of God and Mastodon just announced their co-headlining Ashes of The Leviathan tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of two iconic albums which came out on the same day.

Presale tickets and VIP packages are currently available via the tour's website. The general public will be able to buy tickets at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 9.

Lamb of God's Ashes of The Wake and Mastodon's Leviathan came out on August 31, 2004. Both albums were seminal releases in the new wave of American heavy metal.

The artist teased the announcement by posting a compilation of vintage interview clips to social media on Monday, Feb. 5.

"Everybody says 'This is gonna be the best record ever,'" Randy Blythe said of Ashes of The Wake. "We pretty much feel that."

Mastodon's drummer Brann Dailor can also be seen talking about Leviathan.

"The creative juices were flowing," he said. "We put the album together in a month and a half, took it on tour for two months, and went up to Seattle and recorded it in one month's time."