Lamb of God and Mastodon Announce Co-Headlining Tour With Support From Kerry King

Lamb of God and Mastodon just announced their co-headlining Ashes of The Leviathan tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of two iconic albums which came out on the same day.
Kerry King, Unearth and Malevolence will provide support on select dates across the U.S. and Canada. The trip will begin in Grand Prairie, Texas, on July 19 and end in Omaha on Oct. 31.
Presale tickets and VIP packages are currently available via the tour's website. The general public will be able to buy tickets at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 9.
Lamb of God's Ashes of The Wake and Mastodon's Leviathan came out on August 31, 2004. Both albums were seminal releases in the new wave of American heavy metal.
The artist teased the announcement by posting a compilation of vintage interview clips to social media on Monday, Feb. 5.
"Everybody says 'This is gonna be the best record ever,'" Randy Blythe said of Ashes of The Wake. "We pretty much feel that."
Mastodon's drummer Brann Dailor can also be seen talking about Leviathan.
"The creative juices were flowing," he said. "We put the album together in a month and a half, took it on tour for two months, and went up to Seattle and recorded it in one month's time."
Fans of both bands were psyched about the upcoming tour.
"Greatest metal tour of the year. Nothing better," one person said below Lamb of God's Instagram announcement. Fans below Mastodon's post begged the band to add more dates to the trek.
The upcoming concerts will be some of the first live show's for Kerry King's new solo project. He just announced the name of the group's upcoming album From Hell I Rise earlier this week, which is due out on May 17.
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
July 19 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
July 20 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 21 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
July 23 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
July 24 - Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater
July 25 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 27 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 28 - Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
July 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
July 31 - London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens
Aug. 01 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Aug. 03 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 04 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
Aug. 06 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Aug. 08 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena**
Aug. 09 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion**
Aug. 10 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**
Aug. 13 - Moorhead, Minn. @ Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater
Aug. 15 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug. 16 - Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre
Aug. 17 - Kent, Wash. @ accesso ShoWare Center
Aug. 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds
Aug. 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum
Aug. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 24 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug. 25 - El Paso, Texas @ El Paso County Coliseum
Aug. 27 - Magna, Utah @ The Great Saltair
Aug. 29 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Astro Amphitheater
**No Malevolence, Support from Kerry King & Unearth