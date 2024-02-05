Lamb of God and Mastodon Tease Co-Headlining Tour Celebrating 'Ashes of the Wake' and 'Leviathan'

Lamb of God and Mastodon appear to be teasing a co-headlining tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of two iconic albums. Mastodon's sophomore effort Leviathan and Lamb of God's third studio album Ashes of The Wake came out in August 2004. Both were influential entries into the new wave of American heavy metal canon.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Ashes of the Wake' and 'Leviathan' were both released in August 2004.

Rumors about a tour began circulating after both bands shared a short montage of vintage interview clips to their accounts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The posts also included the hashtag #AshesOfLeviathan. "Everybody says 'This is gonna be the best record ever,'" Randy Blythe said of Ashes of The Wake. "We pretty much feel that." Mastodon's drummer Brann Dailor can also be seen talking about Leviathan. "The creative juices were flowing," he said. "We put the album together in a month and a half, took it on tour for two months, and went up to Seattle and recorded it in one month's time." More information about the tour is expected to come out later this week, Blabbermouth reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashes of The Wake peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200. The album was eventually certified gold in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada. The band's 2006 follow-up Sacrament was their only other record to receive the honor after it peaked at No. 8. Lamb of God's 2009 album became their highest-charting release after it spent 12 weeks on the Billboard 200, where it peaked at No. 2 Leviathan only peaked at No. 139 on the Billboard 200, but the album appeared to be more popular in the U.K. where it was eventually certified silver. The band's 2014 LP Once More 'round The Sun became their highest-charting album when it peaked at No. 6. Although both albums were undeniably metal, they aren't actually that similar. Ashes of The Wake is a thrashy and deeply political groove metal record, while Leviathan is a progressive concept album based on Moby-Dick. But both fit into the new wave of American heavy metal, which was more about vibes and precise musicianship than it was any particular sound.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were psyched in the comment sections below Lamb of God's post. "Two of my favorite albums! I'd freak out to hear 'One Gun' live," one person said. "Mastagod?" There was a similar level of excitement below Mastodon's X post. "Hearing Leviathan in its entirety would be an absolute dream come true. Also hearing Ashes of the Wake is quite the cherry on top," one person said. "Tour the UK please, for the love of Lamb of God," said another. Lamb of God is currently supporting Pantera on their North American tour. The trek began in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 3. The bands are playing a show in Tampa tonight.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA More information about the tour is expected to come out later this week.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Check out a full list of the upcoming shows below: 2/05/2024 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL 2/07/2024 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY 2/09/2024 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN 2/10/2024 - FedExForum - Memphis, TN 2/13/2024 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO 2/14/2024 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE 2/16/2024 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB 2/18/2024 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI 2/20/2024 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI 2/22/2024 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY 2/24/2024 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD 2/26/2024 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON 2/27/2024 - Centre Vidéotron - Québec City, QC