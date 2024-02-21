New Lamb of God Album Coming 'in the Next Five Years,' Bassist John Campbell Says

Fans can expect a new Lamb of God album sometime in the coming years, the group's bassist John Campbell said during a recent interview. The update came during his appearance on the RRBG podcast uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Source: MEGA

"We're gonna put out some records on the same rough schedule that we always do," Campbell told host Eddy Torres during the interview transcribed by Blabbermouth. "We put out a record, tour the s**t out of it, take a little time back, start working on another one, record it, tour the shit out of it. So, yeah, there's definitely – we are still alive and kicking, and there will be more records. In the next five years, there will definitely be a new Lamb of God record. I don't think I'm giving away any secrets with that." The band's most recent studio album Omens came out in October 2022. That record was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles. Campbell hopes to return to the space for the upcoming LP. "That place was badass," he said. "But we'll see."

Lamb of God was formed in Richmond, Virginia, in 1994. The band was initially called Burn the Priest. The album update on Tuesday came after Lamb of God announced a co-headlining tour with Mastodon to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its album Ashes of the Wake. Mastodon's acclaimed record Leviathan also came out in August 2004. Both records are considered landmarks in the new wave of American heavy metal, a diverse subgenre that dominated the U.S. throughout the 2000s. The trek will start in Grand Prairie, Texas, on July 19 and end in Omaha on Aug. 31. Earlier this month, the bands teased the announcement by sharing a brief collection of vintage interview clips on social media.

Source: MEGA

The tour will also include some of the first live shows from former Slayer guitarist Kerry King's new solo project. The thrash legend recently revealed the project's lineup, which includes Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda, longtime Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph, former Hellyeah bassist Kyle Sanders and former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel.

Source: MEGA

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: July 19 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre July 20 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater July 21 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall July 23 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place July 24 - Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater July 25 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre July 27 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater July 28 - Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! July 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE July 31 - London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens Aug. 01 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre Aug. 03 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena Aug. 04 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena Aug. 06 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre Aug. 08 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena** Aug. 09 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion** Aug. 10 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill** Aug. 13 - Moorhead, Minn. @ Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater Aug. 15 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome Aug. 16 - Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre Aug. 17 - Kent, Wash. @ accesso ShoWare Center Aug. 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds Aug. 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum Aug. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre Aug. 24 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center Aug. 25 - El Paso, Texas @ El Paso County Coliseum Aug. 27 - Magna, Utah @ The Great Saltair Aug. 29 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre Aug. 31 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Astro Amphitheater **No Malevolence, Support from Kerry King & Unearth

