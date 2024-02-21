New Lamb of God Album Coming 'in the Next Five Years,' Bassist John Campbell Says

Fans can expect a new Lamb of God album sometime in the coming years, the group's bassist John Campbell said during a recent interview.
The update came during his appearance on the RRBG podcast uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
"We're gonna put out some records on the same rough schedule that we always do," Campbell told host Eddy Torres during the interview transcribed by Blabbermouth.
"We put out a record, tour the s**t out of it, take a little time back, start working on another one, record it, tour the shit out of it. So, yeah, there's definitely – we are still alive and kicking, and there will be more records. In the next five years, there will definitely be a new Lamb of God record. I don't think I'm giving away any secrets with that."
The band's most recent studio album Omens came out in October 2022. That record was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles. Campbell hopes to return to the space for the upcoming LP.
"That place was badass," he said. "But we'll see."
Lamb of God was formed in Richmond, Virginia, in 1994. The band was initially called Burn the Priest.
The album update on Tuesday came after Lamb of God announced a co-headlining tour with Mastodon to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its album Ashes of the Wake. Mastodon's acclaimed record Leviathan also came out in August 2004.
Both records are considered landmarks in the new wave of American heavy metal, a diverse subgenre that dominated the U.S. throughout the 2000s.
The trek will start in Grand Prairie, Texas, on July 19 and end in Omaha on Aug. 31.
Earlier this month, the bands teased the announcement by sharing a brief collection of vintage interview clips on social media.
The tour will also include some of the first live shows from former Slayer guitarist Kerry King's new solo project.
The thrash legend recently revealed the project's lineup, which includes Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda, longtime Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph, former Hellyeah bassist Kyle Sanders and former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel.
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
July 19 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
July 20 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 21 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
July 23 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
July 24 - Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater
July 25 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 27 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 28 - Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
July 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
July 31 - London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens
Aug. 01 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Aug. 03 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 04 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
Aug. 06 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Aug. 08 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena**
Aug. 09 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion**
Aug. 10 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**
Aug. 13 - Moorhead, Minn. @ Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater
Aug. 15 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug. 16 - Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre
Aug. 17 - Kent, Wash. @ accesso ShoWare Center
Aug. 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds
Aug. 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum
Aug. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 24 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug. 25 - El Paso, Texas @ El Paso County Coliseum
Aug. 27 - Magna, Utah @ The Great Saltair
Aug. 29 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Astro Amphitheater
**No Malevolence, Support from Kerry King & Unearth