New Lamb of God Album Coming 'in the Next Five Years,' Bassist John Campbell Says

'I don't think I'm giving away any secrets with that,' he said.

Lamb of God
Lamb of God bassist John Campbell spoke about the band's upcoming album during an interview released on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

By
Fans can expect a new Lamb of God album sometime in the coming years, the group's bassist John Campbell said during a recent interview.

The update came during his appearance on the RRBG podcast uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Lamb of God
'In the next five years, there will definitely be a new Lamb of God record,' Campbell said.

"We're gonna put out some records on the same rough schedule that we always do," Campbell told host Eddy Torres during the interview transcribed by Blabbermouth.

"We put out a record, tour the s**t out of it, take a little time back, start working on another one, record it, tour the shit out of it. So, yeah, there's definitely – we are still alive and kicking, and there will be more records. In the next five years, there will definitely be a new Lamb of God record. I don't think I'm giving away any secrets with that."

The band's most recent studio album Omens came out in October 2022. That record was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles. Campbell hopes to return to the space for the upcoming LP.

"That place was badass," he said. "But we'll see."

Lamb of God was formed in Richmond, Virginia, in 1994. The band was initially called Burn the Priest.

The album update on Tuesday came after Lamb of God announced a co-headlining tour with Mastodon to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its album Ashes of the Wake. Mastodon's acclaimed record Leviathan also came out in August 2004.

Both records are considered landmarks in the new wave of American heavy metal, a diverse subgenre that dominated the U.S. throughout the 2000s.

The trek will start in Grand Prairie, Texas, on July 19 and end in Omaha on Aug. 31.

Earlier this month, the bands teased the announcement by sharing a brief collection of vintage interview clips on social media.

Lamb of God
The tour will also include some of the first live shows from former Slayer guitarist Kerry King's new solo project.

The thrash legend recently revealed the project's lineup, which includes Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda, longtime Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph, former Hellyeah bassist Kyle Sanders and former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel.

Lamb of God
Lamb of God will tour North America with Mastodon later this year.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:

July 19 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

July 20 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 21 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

July 23 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

July 24 - Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater

July 25 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 27 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 28 - Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

July 30 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

July 31 - London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

Aug. 01 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Aug. 03 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 04 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

Aug. 06 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Aug. 08 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena**

Aug. 09 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion**

Aug. 10 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill**

Aug. 13 - Moorhead, Minn. @ Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

Aug. 15 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug. 16 - Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre

Aug. 17 - Kent, Wash. @ accesso ShoWare Center

Aug. 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds

Aug. 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum

Aug. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug. 24 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug. 25 - El Paso, Texas @ El Paso County Coliseum

Aug. 27 - Magna, Utah @ The Great Saltair

Aug. 29 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Astro Amphitheater

**No Malevolence, Support from Kerry King & Unearth

