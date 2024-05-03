Liam Gallagher Says He'll Play Lidl if Manchester's Co-op Live Arena Isn't Ready in Time

Liam Gallagher says he'll play a show in a Lidl supermarket if Manchester's beleaguered new Co-op Live arena isn't ready in time for his Definitely Maybe anniversary tour gigs in June.
Although the Mancunian icon is scheduled to perform at Co-op Live on June 15, 16, 27, and 28, the venue's launch has been plagued by a series of technical difficulties and mishaps that have forced it to postpone or cancel shows by Olivia Rodrigo, the Black Keys, Keane, and more.
When fans began tweeting at Gallagher to see if his concerts are still happening, the former Oasis singer and current John Squire collaborator initially seemed optimistic.
"I hope so surely they’ll have it sorted by then," he tweeted in response. "Keep the faith Rastas," he added.
But if the venue's issues aren't sorted by then? "Gig in LIDL," Gallagher said.
"What abt tesco?" another fan asked. "F--k tesco c--ts," the rock star replied, ever the diplomat.
While Gallagher was almost certainly joking, Lidl was more than happy to accept his offer. "We're gonna roll with it," the chain replied to his to his tweet.
"Maybe? DEFINITELY," they added, going on to suggest a few tweaks to classic Oasis songs to fit the setting: "Lidl by Lidl," "Champagne Superoffer," "Super(market) Sonic," "The Importance of Being Lidl," "Tiger Roll With It," "Don't Look Back in Hanger," and "Some Might Save."
Aldi, of course, got jealous.
Co-Op Live was originally supposed to open with two stand-up comedy shows by Peter Kay on Apil 23 and 24. But following a trial event with Rick Astley for a reduced audience and a failed power test, the gigs were postponed until April 29 and 30 — and then pushed back again to May 23 and 24.
This week, a concert from singer and rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, which would have been the arena's official opening night, was also cancelled at the last minute after part of the venue's ventilation system fell from the ceiling in the middle of a sound check.
"Following the events that led to the cancelled A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show on 1 May, we have decided to take a short pause to events at Co-op Live to fully ensure the safety and security of fans and artists visiting the venue,” the venue shared in a statement. "This time will allow for an independent inspection of all elements of the arena ceiling ... At this time, we do not expect further impact on our opening season."
Gallagher is set to perform material from 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe in a 30th anniversary tour featuring support from his son Gene Gallagher's band Villanelle.
Tour dates:
June 2 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
June 3 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
June 6 – London, The O2
June 7 – London, The O2
June 10 – London, The O2
June 11 – London, The O2
June 15 – Manchester, Co-op Live
June 16 – Manchester, Co-op Live
June 19 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
June 20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
June 23 – Dublin, 3Arena
June 24 – Dublin, 3Arena
June 27 – Manchester, Co-op Live
June 28 – Manchester, Co-op Live