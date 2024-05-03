Liam Gallagher Says He'll Play Lidl if Manchester's Co-op Live Arena Isn't Ready in Time

Article continues below advertisement

Gig in LIDL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 2, 2024

When fans began tweeting at Gallagher to see if his concerts are still happening, the former Oasis singer and current John Squire collaborator initially seemed optimistic. "I hope so surely they’ll have it sorted by then," he tweeted in response. "Keep the faith Rastas," he added. But if the venue's issues aren't sorted by then? "Gig in LIDL," Gallagher said. "What abt tesco?" another fan asked. "F--k tesco c--ts," the rock star replied, ever the diplomat.

We're gonna roll with it — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) May 2, 2024

While Gallagher was almost certainly joking, Lidl was more than happy to accept his offer. "We're gonna roll with it," the chain replied to his to his tweet. "Maybe? DEFINITELY," they added, going on to suggest a few tweaks to classic Oasis songs to fit the setting: "Lidl by Lidl," "Champagne Superoffer," "Super(market) Sonic," "The Importance of Being Lidl," "Tiger Roll With It," "Don't Look Back in Hanger," and "Some Might Save." Aldi, of course, got jealous.

Co-Op Live was originally supposed to open with two stand-up comedy shows by Peter Kay on Apil 23 and 24. But following a trial event with Rick Astley for a reduced audience and a failed power test, the gigs were postponed until April 29 and 30 — and then pushed back again to May 23 and 24. This week, a concert from singer and rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, which would have been the arena's official opening night, was also cancelled at the last minute after part of the venue's ventilation system fell from the ceiling in the middle of a sound check. "Following the events that led to the cancelled A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show on 1 May, we have decided to take a short pause to events at Co-op Live to fully ensure the safety and security of fans and artists visiting the venue," the venue shared in a statement. "This time will allow for an independent inspection of all elements of the arena ceiling ... At this time, we do not expect further impact on our opening season."

Source: mega Gallagher is set to perform material from 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe in a 30th anniversary tour.

Gallagher is set to perform material from 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe in a 30th anniversary tour featuring support from his son Gene Gallagher's band Villanelle. Tour dates: June 2 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena June 3 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena June 6 – London, The O2 June 7 – London, The O2 June 10 – London, The O2 June 11 – London, The O2 June 15 – Manchester, Co-op Live June 16 – Manchester, Co-op Live June 19 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro June 20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro June 23 – Dublin, 3Arena June 24 – Dublin, 3Arena June 27 – Manchester, Co-op Live June 28 – Manchester, Co-op Live

