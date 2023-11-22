Lightning Seeds Celebrate 35th Anniversary with new Best-Of Collection ('Tomorrow's Here Today') and Tour in 2024

To celebrate 35 years since the top-20 success of their debut single, “Pure,” Lightning Seeds – led, as ever, by Ian Broudie – will be releasing a new best-of collection in 2024, which will be followed by a 17-date tour of the UK. The greatest-hits compilation, entitled Tomorrow’s Here Today: 35 Years of Lightning Seeds, will feature 19 tracks that traverse the three-and-a-half decades of the group’s career, stretching from the aforementioned “Pure” all the way through “Emily Smiles,” from their 2022 album, See You in the Stars.

The cover art for the new Lightning Seeds best-of collection

“Wow, I can't believe it's been 35 years!” said Broudie in a statement. “Our first single ‘Pure’ really opened the door to a life's worth of songs, shows and recordings. I owe everything to ‘Pure’ and I'm really looking forward to celebrating the 35th anniversary of its release with Tomorrow's Here Today: 35 Years of Lightning Seeds greatest hits album and tour in 2024.” Broudie began his career as a musician, serving as a member of Big in Japan with Holly Johnson (Frankie Goes to Hollywood) and Bill Drummond (The KLF), co-founding Original Mirrors with Steve Allen (Deaf School), and teaming with once-and-future Wild Swans frontman Paul Simpson to form the duo Care, but by the mid-1980s, he was known far more as a producer. Between 1985 and 1989, Broudie helmed sessions by – among others – Echo and the Bunnymen, Wall of Voodoo, the Pale Fountains, In Tua Nua, the Icicle Works, The Three O’Clock, The Bodines, The Colourfield, The Adult Net, and The Fall.

After beginning the Lightning Seeds portion of his career, however, Broudie quickly found himself getting back to business as a proper musician on a regular basis, and a highly successful one at that. In addition to the top-20 success of “Pure,” Lightning Seeds scored two top-40 UK hits from their 1992 album, Sense (“The Life of Riley” and the title track), after which their next album, 1994’s Jollification, provided them with three top-20 hits: “Change,” “Perfect,” and “Lucky You.” In 1996, however, things suddenly got really, really good for Lightning Seeds, thanks to a team-up with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner for the single “Three Lions.” The track hit #1 when it was initially released, and when it was updated in 1998, it hit #1 again, securing Lightning Seeds in the public consciousness. As if to prove this, the song went #1 yet again when it was reissued in 2018, and when they released "Three Lions (It's Coming Home for Christmas)" last year, even that went to #20.

To date, Lightning Seeds have scored 16 top-40 hits in the UK, and even though several of them have been "Three Lions," it's clear that they've got more than enough in the way of hit singles to warrant this new best-of. As for the tour that will follow the release of Tomorrow’s Here Today: 35 Years of Lightning Seeds, the dates are listed below. Tickets go on sale Friday November 24th at 10am in the UK and can be purchased by clicking here. November 2024 Fri 8th ​Sheffield, Leadmill Sat 9th ​Norwich, Waterfront Thu 14th​ Nottingham, Rock City Fri 15th Cardiff, Tramshed Thu 21st​ Bristol, O2 Academy Fri 22nd​ Oxford, O2 Academy Sat 23rd Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion Thu 28th​ Newcastle, Boiler Shop Fri 29th​ Glasgow, Garage Sat 30th​ Dublin, Academy December 2024 Sun 1st Belfast, Limelight Thu 5th​ Manchester, Albert Hall Fri 6th Leeds, Beckett Students’ Union Sat 7th​ Liverpool, Olympia Thu 12th​ Cambridge, Junction Fri 13th London, O2 Forum Kentish Town Sat 14th Wolverhampton, The Wulfrun at The Halls