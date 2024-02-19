Lil Jon Releases Meditation Album After Super Bowl Halftime Appearance

Lil Jon spoke out about his new meditation album and his role in the 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance during a recent interview. Total Meditation – released on Friday, Feb. 16 – clocks in at nearly two hours long. It's a collaboration with the producer and best-selling author Kabir Sehgal. The record is meant to "relieve anxiety, boost focus and find peace," Lil Jon told XXL.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The record is meant to help listeners 'relieve anxiety, boost focus and find peace.'

"I've always kind of meditated a little bit," the rapper added. But the 53-year-old noted that the practice has become more important to him in recent years. "When I turned 50, (I) started going through a lot of things. Started going through a divorce, I'm separated now, and all the emotions from the divorce and all that process was really getting to me. So, I found I had to start to go within to calm myself." This pastime might be surprising to some since Lil Jon is known for rousing party anthems like 2003's "Get Low" and 2013's "Turn Down for What." The new album came out less than a week after Lil Jon's surprise appearance at the Super Bowl alongside figures like Usher, Ludacris and Alicia Keys. Roc Nation hired Lil Jon to be the musical director of this year's performance. The rapper performed a section of "Turn Down For What" and "Yeah!," his hit collaboration with Usher and Ludacris. The track spent three full months on top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2004. All three artists on the song hail from Atlanta.

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters below XXL's YouTube video of the 20 minute interview loved this year's show. "Lil Jon made the performance go from 0-100 real fast. The hypemaster himself," one said. "Lil Jon helped put ATL on the map and ever since ATL has taken over New York for the hub of Hip Hop," said another. Lil Jon said the musical director position came with a lot of responsibility. "It was quite a process to do," he said of putting the show together. "It was a lot of hard work. It was a lot of figuring out the proper setlists. I think we were up to like 180 different versions of the setlists by the time we got to the end." An average 123.4 million viewers tuned into this year's Super Bowl, which beat the game's previous record of 115.1 million from 2023, Sportcal reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA It's a collaboration with the record producer and best-selling author Kabir Sehgal.

Part of that boost came from female viewers who were tuning in to see Taylor Swift cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Lil Jon has been nominated for five Grammys over the course of his career. He took home a trophy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for his work on "Yeah!" in 2005.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lil Jon played an important role popularizing the crunk subgenre of southern rap.

The rapper played a pivotal role in popularizing the crunk subgenre of southern rap, which is defined by its up-tempo pace and party-centric lyrics. The sound was so popular that it spawned some interesting fusion genres in music scenes outside of rap's traditional reach. Artists like Brokencyde, the Millionaires and 3OH!3 pioneered the crunkcore sound in the late 2000s, which added elements of hardcore, electronic music and radio pop to the older genre.

Powered by RedCircle