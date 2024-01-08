Lil Nas X Recreates Crucifixion to Promote Upcoming Track 'J Christ' Due Out Jan. 12

Lil Nas X's new single "J Christ" doesn't come out until Jan. 12, but the track has already courted controversy online. The singer included a picture of himself being pulled up on a cross in a Jan. 8 post promoting the upcoming song on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Source: MEGA "MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!" the singer said.

"MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!," Lil Nas X wrote. The musician hinted that religion would be the focus of his next album in a social media update late last year. "Y’all mind if i enter my christian era?" he asked in a Nov. 29 post on X. It came with a video of Lis Nas X dancing to preview of a new acoustic track on an empty street while wearing a t-shirt that says: "If God doesn’t exist then who’s laughing at us?" The lyrics included many religious references, as well. "I call on angels," the musician sang. "I’m trying hard to face my pain, yeah. Give me hope when I feel. Give me hope when I feel less."

Lil Nas X's Jan. 8 post received mixed responses in the comment section. "This is so blasphemy I loved," one person said. "Oh they are about to light a fire under your ass," said another. "Disapointed, disgusted & feeling uncomfortable," a different commenter said. The musician also posted a pre-save link to the comment section. It included a video of Lil Nas X strung up on a golden cross. He and the crucifix then morph into a Transformers-like being. This is far from the first time the singer's use of religious imagery has ruffled feathers. Lil Nas X's 2021 single "Montero" had a music video which showed the star riding a stripper pole down to hell where he gives the devil a lap dance. He was also sued by Nike for his promotion of an unauthorized part of limited edition "Satan shoes."

Source: MEGA Lil Nas X also courted religious controversy with the music video for his 2021 track 'Montero.'

The singer first found national fame with his 2018 country-rap fusion track "Old Town Road." The song was inescapable for months. There was controversy when Billboard decided to remove the hit from its country charts because it "did not embrace enough elements of today's country music to chart in its current version." Country star Billy Ray Cyrus then jumped on a remix of the track, bringing Lil Nas X even more notoriety. The new version spent 19 weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. "Montero" and "Industry Baby," a collaboration with Jack Harlow, also made it to the top of the chart.

Source: MEGA The star first found the national spotlight with his 2018 track 'Old Town Road.'

Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, grew up in and around Atlanta. Before his music career took off, the singer was a prominent member of the Nicki Minaj fanbase. But the singer promised to never mention the pop star again after her fans attacked him online. This came after Lil Nas X mentioned Minaj in his 2021 track "Sun Goes Down." "To the barbz who feel I'm using Nicki's name for attention, the song I released last night was recorded last year," he said in a tweet that's since been deleted. "It's about my life, which six of those years were dedicated to Nicki. It's no fake love. But I understand how it looks so I will no longer mention her."