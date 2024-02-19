Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, Nas and Andre 3000 Set for Roots Picnic

The Roots Picnic returns to Philadelphia on June 1 and 2, with Lil Wayne, Nas, Jill Scott and recent Best New Artist Grammy winner Victoria Monét set to headline, alongside the Roots themselves. Special guest Andre 3000 will also bring his new jazz stylings to the picnic with his “New Blue Sun Live” performance. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, with a general onsale to follow this Friday. Started in 2008, the Roots Picnic has since expanded into multiple cities, with the inaugural Los Angeles event scheduled for June 29 at the Hollywood Bowl. Last year’s Philly Picnic featured headlining sets from Usher and the Isley Brothers, as well as a surprise reunion of the Fugees.

For his appearance, Lil Wayne will perform with the Roots, Trombone Shorty and PJ Morton in what the fest has labeled a “celebration of New Orleans.” Long before they became the house band for The Tonight Show, the Roots were often the go-to live backing band for MCs looking to give their DJs a breather (they famously played with Jay-Z for his MTV Unplugged appearance in 2001). Previous Roots Picnics have seen the group backing Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, De La Soul and Pharrell. In addition to the headliners, Roots MC Black Thought will perform with Method Man & Redman as part of the recurring J. Period Live Mixtape segment; legendary Houston rapper Scarface will appear with R&B songstress Amerie for the Baller Alert: Go-Go Backyard Band performance; and Fantasia and Muni Long will anchor the Adam Blackstone Legacy Experience. The rest of lineup features an eclectic mixture of young and old, with newer artists like Tyla and Sexyy Red commingling with veterans like Babyface and Cam’ron.

One of Philadelphia’s greatest musical exports of the last quarter century, the Roots earned a reputation as a tirelessly touring, top-shelf live band in between critically acclaimed albums like Illadelph Halflife and Things Fall Apart. The group were introduced to a wider audience when they became the house band for The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2014. The Roots’ two most visible members have since notched significant successes on their own. MC Black Thought released the acclaimed album Cheat Codes in collaboration with Danger Mouse last year, while Questlove won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2022 for his directorial debut, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). He’s scheduled to direct a documentary about late producer J Dilla, as well as remake of Disney’s The Aristocats, in the coming years.

The inaugural L.A. event, dubbed “Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop Is the Love of My Life” will feature the Roots, Queen Latifah and Common as headliners, as well as the Pharcyde, Digable Planets, Arrested Development and Black Sheep, with more promised to be announced later. “The first time we played Hollywood Bowl was way back in 2011, and there was nothing like it,” said Roots’ drummer Questlove in a statement announcing the L.A. show. “We came back to headline in 2019, and we’ve been talking about doing something there since. This idea for ‘Hip-Hop Is the Love of My Life’ came up, and we knew there was no better spot.” Previous satellite dates have taken place in New York, featuring D’Angelo and David Byrne as headliners.

