Creamfields 2024 Lineup Features Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris, Chase & Status, and Several Dozen Other Electronic Artists of Note

If your summer doesn't feel like it's over until you've spent your Bank Holiday Weekend dancing yourself into exhaustion, then you'll be pleased to learn that the lineup for Creamfields 2024 has been unveiled, and it's filled with just as many notable names from the electronic music scene as it always is, including Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris, Chase & Status, and many more. Creamfields is - to borrow a phrase straight from the festival's own FAQ - "located just between Liverpool and Manchester in the beautiful Cheshire countryside," and from August 22-25, it will be filled with thousands upon thousands of attendees who've come to dance, groove, and so forth.

Source: MEGA Chase and Status, when they were young and younger...specifically, at The Q Awards 2011.

To get a full list of the artists who'll be performing over the course of the weekend, your best bet will be to visit the website, which you can do by clicking right here, but here's a sampling of the highlights: Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris, Chase & Status, Michael Bibi, Tiësto, Alesso, Pawsa, Scooter, Solardo, Timmy Trumpet, Pete Tong, John Summit, Low Steppa, Layla Benitez, Ben Nicky, Will Sparks, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Hannah Laing. Hardwell, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Camelphat, Armin van Buuren, Solomun B2B Patrick Topping, MK, Jamie Jones, Charlotte De Witte, Andy C, Peggy Gou, Fisher, Ben Hemsley, Example, Chris Stussy, Artbat, Barry Can't Swim, Sub Focus, Third Party, Kings of the Rollers, Meduza & James Hype, Darren Styles, Gorgon City, Girls Don't Sync, blk, Franky Wah, Sarah Story, Mochakk, Belters Only... Right, that's enough for now. You get the idea. The thing's gonna be jam-packed. In addition, this year's festival finds Creamfields debuting a 30,000 capacity indoor mainstage, one which the event claims will be the world’s largest indoor festival superstructure. (One suspects it will also be one of the world's sweatiest as well, so as ever, be sure to hydrate.) Tickets start at £240, which is about $300 at the moment, and are on sale right here, right now. If you've never attended the event before, it's definitely one where you'll need to plan out whether or not you'll be camping there or not. This is serious festival-going business here, people...

Source: Creamfields The official poster for the 2024 Creamfields festival

Creamfields first launched in 1998 as a one-day event held by the Liverpool nightclub called Cream which took place in Winchester, Hampshire, and it was such an immediate success that 25,000 people attended. As such, they upgraded the location the following year to the old Liverpool Airfield, which held twice as many people, and while Cream itself was torn down in 2002, the festival could not be stopped. In 2006, it moved to its current location, and by its 10th anniversary, it had evolved into a two-day event. In 2012, Live Nation bought out Cream, and the festival expanded to three days...or, rather, it would have if the third day hadn’t gotten rained out. They succeeded it making it through all three days in 2013, and then in 2017, after an expansion of the site, it became a four-day event, which upped the attendance even higher.

