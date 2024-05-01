Linkin Park Reportedly Considering 2025 Reunion Tour With Female Singer

Linkin Park is reportedly considering a 2025 reunion tour with a new vocalist filling in for the late Chester Bennington. Multiple sources close to the band told Billboard that booking agency WME is taking offers for a tour and headlining festival dates featuring surviving members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, and Dave Farrell. One insider added that the band is hoping to find a female singer to front the reunited version of Linkin Park, although no specific names have been revealed yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: James Minchin Linkin Park went on hiatus after Bennington's death in 2017.

Linkin Park went on hiatus after Bennington's death in 2017, but Orgy frontman Jay Gordon sent the rumor mill into overdrive by claiming in a recent interview on KCAL 96.7's Wired in the Empire that they might be planning a comeback. "Very, very cool guys and obviously a great band," he said. "They’ve been around a long time and they’re still going for it. It’s going to be tough without Chester, but we’ll see. I hear they got a girl singer now. That’s what I heard." "Don’t quote me on that," Gordon added, immediately before everybody proceeded to quote him on that. "I'm not sure who the singer is going to be, but I heard it was gonna be female. They might just try to move on like that. That ought to be interesting."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: James Minchin Orgy frontman Jay Gordon claimed in a recent interview that they might be planning a comeback.

Gordon seemed to walk back his comments in a statement on Facebook after the news went viral last month. "With regards to this linkin park singer thing. I know nothing about any of that," he said. "People sure do love to take my words out of context. I love those guys and wish them the best. Wow I was like what in the actual f**k ? I said nothing about knowing any of that and never brought it up. I love Chester and there will never be another him ever. Strange that that dude said something to me about it not the other way around. get real dude. Not cool!" "I wish them nothing but the best since such a terrible & tragic loss. He was a friend. Such a legendary guy in so many ways. Still bummed about it," he added in the comments. "These are my own words. Not some bs hype story to get people to engage. I would never speak on another band’s behalf. They communicate just fine on their own. If something like that happens I would hope THEY would be the ones to drop the news. I sure as hell wouldn’t do that to them or anyone. Click conjuring has never been my strong suit so don’t take my words outta context ever again bro."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: James Minchin Evanescence singer Amy Lee shot down rumors that she was being considered for the new vocalist position.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. So who could front Linkin Park? Fans have suggested Evanescence singer Amy Lee as a possibility, but last week, she told iHeartRadio that she hadn't heard anything. "That is an incredible compliment. I have not heard that. No, I have not been contacted or anything like that," she said. "We met. We were in the studio at the same time. When we were making Fallen, I just briefly got to have a conversation or two with Chester. He was really sweet." "But no, it's not true. But that's awesome. They should ask me about that. I don't have a ton of free time, but I might do it part time."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: James Minchin "When there’s something to tell you, we will tell you," Mike Shinoda said.

In a recent interview with Revolver about Linkin Park's new greatest hits compilation Papercuts (Singles Collection: 2000-2023), Mike Shinoda said, "Rumors always go around. People always ask what’s next for the band, and the best answer I can ever give anybody is when there’s something to tell you, we will tell you." "When there’s an announcement to be made, it will be on LinkinPark.com," he added. "If you’re hearing it from somebody else, you can trust that information as much as you want to trust it."

Powered by RedCircle