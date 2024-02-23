Linkin Park Shares Unreleased Chester Bennington Track 'Friendly Fire' Ahead of Upcoming Greatest Hits Album

Linkin Park has put out a previously unreleased track featuring late vocalist Chester Bennington as the lead single for their upcoming greatest hits album. "Friendly Fire" is a dreamy pop rock song with dark undertones. The track was initially recorded while the band was working on their 2017 LP One More Light. It was released on Friday, Feb. 23 alongside a music video featuring footage of Bennington and the band performing live and in the studio.

Source: MEGA It will be included on the band's upcoming greatest hits record 'Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023),' which is due out on April 12.

"Friendly Fire" will be included on the LP Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023), which is due out on April 12 via Warner Bros. Records. Guitarist Brad Delson provided a statement about the previously unreleased track to Consequence. "'Friendly Fire’ was always one of our favorite songs from the One More Light sessions. Something about it wasn’t quite right so as close as it got to the finish line, we chose to set it aside for later. When we started looking for an unreleased track to include on our greatest hits collection, I was blown away by the power of the song, the power of the storytelling, the power of the vocal, the sonic landscape and I actually thought that it was closer than maybe we had realized at the time," he said. "We got together to work on it and connect some of the missing pieces that for whatever reason hadn’t revealed themselves during the recording of One More Light. I can’t wait for people to hear it. It’s such a beautiful, compelling, heartbreaking, hopeful story and it really resonates with me today." One More Light was the last album Linkin Park released before Bennington's death in July 2017. The 41-year-old died by suicide at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. He left behind his wife Talinda Bentley and six children.

There were lots of strong emotions in the comments below a clip of the music video posted to Instagram. "Pretty sure i'm not the only one who's crying watching this video," one fan said. "Got to see and hear Chester one more time!!! Thank you, Thank you, Thank you, You guys really don´t know how much this means to most of us (obviously you do), this band, Chester, will be for ever in our hearts!!! LP4Ever!!" said another. "I miss him so much... everytime I hear a "new" song I think he's still here with us," a different commenter said.

Source: MEGA 'Friendly Fire' is a dreamy pop rock track with dark undertones.

Papercuts will follow Linkin Park’s 20th anniversary box sets for the albums Hybrid Theory and Meteora in 2020 and 2023. The Meteora reissue included the previously unreleased tracks "Lost" and "Fighting Myself." Check out the tracklist for Papercuts below: Crawling Faint Numb/Encore Papercut Breaking the Habit In the End Bleed It Out Somewhere I Belong Waiting for the End Castle of Glass One More Light Burn It Down What I’ve Done QWERTY One Step Closer New Divide Leave Out All the Rest Lost Numb Friendly Fire

