Is Linkin Park Reuniting With a New Singer? Orgy Frontman Jay Gordon Drops Hints About Potential Comeback

If Orgy's frontman Jay Gordon is to be believed, Linkin Park could soon be reuniting with a new female vocalist. The band went on hiatus following frontman Chester Bennington's death in 2017, but Gordon said the surviving members might be planning a comeback.

Source: MEGA The update was provided by Orgy vocalist Jay Gordon during a recent interview.

"Very, very cool guys and obviously a great band. They’ve been around a long time and they’re still going for it," the Orgy member said during a recent interview with the radio station KCAL 96.7 posted to YouTube. "It’s going to be tough without Chester [Bennington], but we’ll see. I hear they got a girl singer now. That’s what I heard." Gordon, whose band is best known for their 1998 nu metal cover of New Order's "Blue Monday," tried to walk back his comment when pressed further. "Don’t quote me on that," he said. "I’m not sure who the singer is going to be, but I heard it was gonna be female. They might just try to move on like that. That ought to be interesting." One YouTube commenter was deeply excited about the possibility of a reunion. "If Jay is right, then this is huge news and I am shocked that no one else heard about it," they said. "This is going to be the biggest comeback in the history of bands."

Linkin Park's last studio album One More Light came out in May 2017, just two months before Bennington died by suicide at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. The record made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, a feat the group also achieved with four other albums. Linkin Park commemorated Bennington's birthday with an Instagram post on March 20. The band has a new greatest hits album called Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000–2023) coming out on Friday, April 12. They put out a collection of previously unreleased tracks called Lost Demos last November. The songs were penned before the band started working on 2003's Meteora.

Source: MEGA The band went on hiatus in 2017 after longtime frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide.

Linkin Park also recently resolved its legal dispute with former bassist Kyle Christner. The musician claimed he was owed royalties for his contributions to the 1999 Hybrid Theory EP in a lawsuit filed against the band last November. The bassist alleged that he contributed more than 20 songs and three demos for the project. Linkin Park's lawyers had previously moved to have the lawsuit dismissed, claiming that the statute of limitations had passed. But the band eventually changed course.

Source: MEGA Linkin Park also recently resolved its legal dispute with a former bassist.

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached an amicable resolution with bass guitarist Kyle Christner," Linkin Park said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "Kyle is a very talented musician who made valuable contributions to Linkin Park at a pivotal time in 1999. He performed with the band in several shows and many record label showcases. "Kyle helped write and performed on many songs from that era, including some of the songs on the Hybrid Theory EP."

