Orgy Frontman Walks Back Linkin Park Reunion Comments: 'I Would Never Speak on Another Band's Behalf'

Orgy frontman Jay Gordon has released a new statement walking back his recent hints about a potential Linkin Park reunion. Gordon dropped hints about a potential comeback with a new female vocalist late last month. "People sure do love to take my words out of context," he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 2.

'People sure do like to take my words out of context,' Gordon said. 'I would never speak on another band's behalf.'

Here's the context, as previously explained by Q: "Very, very cool guys and obviously a great band. They’ve been around a long time and they’re still going for it," the Orgy member said during a recent interview with the radio station KCAL 96.7 posted to YouTube. "It’s going to be tough without Chester [Bennington], but we’ll see," the vocalist said while discussing the band during a recent interview with the radio station KCAL 96.7. "I hear they got a girl singer now. That’s what I heard." Gordon, whose band is best known for their 1998 nu metal cover of New Order's "Blue Monday," tried to walk back his comment when pressed further. "Don’t quote me on that," he said. "I’m not sure who the singer is going to be, but I heard it was gonna be female. They might just try to move on like that. That ought to be interesting."

Gordon tried to do more damage control with his new Facebook post. "With regards to this linkin park singer thing. I know nothing about any of that," he said. "People sure do love to take my words out of context. I love those guys and wish them the best. Wow I was like what in the actual f**k ? I said nothing about knowing any of that and never brought it up. That's not exactly right, because as seen in the video of the interview posted to YouTube, Gordon is the one who first mentioned a Linkin Park reunion. "I love Chester and there will never be another him ever." the vocalist said.

Linkin Park went on hiatus in 2017 following frontman Chester Bennington's death by suicide.

Gordon had more to say in the comment section below his Facebook post. "I wish them nothing but the best since such a terrible & tragic loss. He was a friend. Such a legendary guy in so many ways. Still bummed about it," he said. "These are my own words. Not some bs hype story to get people to engage. I would never speak on another band’s behalf. They communicate just fine on their own. "If something like that happens I would hope THEY would be the ones to drop the news. I sure as hell wouldn’t do that to them or anyone. Click conjuring has never been my strong suit so don’t take my￼ words outta context ever again bro."

The band is planning to release a new greatest hits album on Friday, April 12.

Linkin Park went on hiatus following Bennington's death by suicide in 2017. The band's last studio album One More Light came out just two months earlier. The record made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, a feat the group also achieved with four other albums. Linkin Park has a new greatest hits album called Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000–2023) coming out on Friday, April 12.

