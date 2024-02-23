Lola Young's Acoustic Track 'Intrusive Thoughts' Debuts Ahead of Sold Out U.K./North America Tour

Lola Young has released a new single called "Intrusive Thoughts" ahead of her sold out U.K. and North American tour scheduled for later this year. As is the case with much of Young's material, the new track's lyrics provide unfiltered insight into her inner monologue and mental health struggles.

Her vocals are laid over a simple, shimmery acoustic guitar track. It's a departure from the flowery, funky instrumentals that define many of Young's biggest hits. "Intrusive Thoughts" follows her singles "Wish You Were Dead," a jazzy guitar-forward track, and the wonky R&B song "Conceited." Both include confessional lyrics about Young's relationship woes. Fans were loving the newest track in the comment section below Young's most recent Instagram post. "We heard you play this at a live set in Brooklyn and it sealed the deal for me. Congrats on this release. Hope to see you stateside again soon!!!!" one fan said. "Lola everything you do genuinely teaches me in ways I will never understand," said another. "Hit after hit after hit."

Young comes from a musical family. Her father was a professional bass player and her mom was a prolific music fan who forced her daughter to take piano, guitar and voice lessons starting at age 6. "I didn’t pop out the womb like Beyoncé," the singer told Rolling Stone U.K. "I had to train massively." The profile came after the musician was nominated for the Rising Star award at the BRIT Awards in 2022.

Young is managed by Nick Shymanksy, who previously worked with Amy Winehouse, and Nick Huggett, who originally signed Adele. She got one of her first big breaks when her track "Together in Electric Dreams" was featured in the annual John Lewis Christmas advertisement in 2021. Young's upcoming tour will kick off next month. She'll begin in London on March 5 and end in Copenhagen on April 26.

Check out a full list of the upcoming concerts below: Tuesday 5th March - Scala - London, UK Wednesday 6th March - The Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK Thursday 7th March - The Island - Bristol, UK Sunday 17th March - Vinyl - Atlanta, Georgia Tuesday 19th March - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY Wednesday 20th March - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA Friday 22nd March - Songbyrd DC - Washington, DC Saturday 23rd March - The Foundry at The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA Saturday 23rd March - Theatre of Living Arts- Philadelphia, PA Monday 25th March - Axis Club Theatre - Toronto, CA Tuesday 26th March - Chop Shop & 1st Ward - Chicago, IL Wednesday 27th March - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN Friday 29th March - Cervantes Other Side - Denver, CO Saturday 30th March - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT Monday 1st April - Barboza - Seattle, WA Monday 1st April - Neumos - Seattle, WA Tuesday 2nd April - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver, CA Wednesday 3rd April - Holocene - Portland, OR Friday 5th April - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA Saturday 6th April - The Telegram - Los Angeles, CA Sunday 7th April - The Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA Saturday 20th April - Les Etoiles Theatre - Paris, France Tuesday 23rd April - Bitterzoet - Amsterdam, The Netherlands Wednesday 24th April - Club Voltaire - Cologne, Germany Thursday 25th April - Knust - Hamburg, Germany Friday 26th April - RUST - Copenhagen, Denmark

