London Grammar Tease Release of New Single 'House'

Indie-pop trio London Grammar has announced the upcoming release of "House," their first new music since 2021's Californian Soil. Listen to a small snippet from the band's X (formerly Twitter) post below.

A small glimpse of what's to come pic.twitter.com/rSoT8BVvwr — London Grammar (@londongrammar) March 20, 2024

The trio – comprising Hannah Reid, Dot Major and Dan Rothman – have also shared the cover artwork for the song. While it feels like a long time coming, it's only been three years since Californian Soil was released. The group has been occupied with plenty since then. They partnered with the Calm app to create meditative remixes of songs from Californian Soil, recorded an orchestral version of "Lord It's A Feeling" at Abbey Road Studios, were nominated for the "Best Group" at the Brit Awards 2022, composed original music for the Netflix film I Used To Be Famous, and released Remixes with a new collaborative "Higher" with Camelphat and "Dancing By Night" with SebastiAn.

The band formed in Nottingham in 2008, and released their debut EP Metal & Dust in February 2013 and their debut album If You Wait in September of that same year. 2017's Truth Is A Beautiful Thing and Californian Soil were both No. 1 on the UK Official Charts. Major (who launched a solo career in 2023) spoke to a year ago in regards to the next London Grammar album, revealing they were "definitely getting there" with their next project. "We’re all really excited, because it’s been a little while – as it always is with us."

The band also fulfilled one of their professed bucket list wishes in 2022, getting the chance to tour with Coldplay, as Reid took the stage with Chris Martin to sing a duet for "Let Somebody Go."

The trio will be playing the Obelisk Arena at the Latitude Festival in Henham Park, Sussex, July 25 – 28, sharing the bill with Kasabian and Duran Duran. Tickets can still be purchased here. And announced March 14, they'll be playing the Park Stage at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, June 26 – 30. "House" is available for pre-save/pre-add here and will be released next Friday, April 5.

