Lorde Covers 'Take Me to the River' for Talking Heads Tribute Album

Lorde is the latest artist to release a song from the upcoming tribute album Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense. Listen below to her take on "Take Me to the River," the Al Green song that became a hit for the Heads in 1979.

Everyone's Getting Involved also includes (in alphabetical order): BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, the Cavemen, Chicano Batman (feat. Money Mark), DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, girl in red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, the Linda Lindas, Lorde, Miley Cyrus , the National and Toro y Moi. Paramore 's spot-on interpretation of "Burning Down the House" was the first to be released from the project in January, followed by Teezo Touchdown's "Making Flippy Floppy" in February.

The covers compilation, which has no official release date, showcases 16 tracks from 16 artists, which ties into the remastered and re-released 1984 Jonathan Demme-directed music documentary Stop Making Sense, a live concert filmed over three nights at Los Angeles' Pantages Theater in December 1983. The group was touring in support of Speaking In Tongues and the singles "Burning Down the House" and "Girlfriend Is Better." Long considered one of the best-filmed music documentaries and a cult classic, the 2023 IMAX version spawned a remastered live version of "Cities" (first recorded on 1979's Fear Of Music) but never released during the film's original soundtrack run.

The singer (who hasn't released new material since 2021's Solar Power) also composed a note to her fans in tandem with the Talking Heads cover, explaining how she discovered the band when her mother showed her a video of them playing on the television.

"I feel a portal open between me and the screen,' Lorde recalled. "Humour, lust, rhythm and ritual course through me. I don't understand what I'm feeling, but I do understand that the band in the grainy video live with the same strangeness that I do. My palms tingle. My insides are replaced." And in capturing that first impression, she concluded, "We did it fast, I didn’t let myself tidy it up too much. It had to feel young and imperfect."